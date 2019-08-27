Harbour BioMed and PPD Form Strategic Collaboration to Develop Innovative Therapeutics for Oncology and Immunology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harbour BioMed (HBM), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced a strategic collaboration to develop HBM’s innovative therapeutics in the fields of oncology and immunology.

The selection of PPD as a preferred CRO partner enables HBM, which has operations in the United States, the European Union and China, to conduct global clinical studies on its internal research pipeline. HBM and PPD recently completed an Australian ethics committee (EC) submission for HBM4003, an anti-cancer immunotherapy to target solid tumors. The companies achieved the key milestone ahead of schedule, on the path to Phase I trials in Australia and the United States.

HBM has been developing a robust pipeline in oncology and immunology since the company was established in late 2016. Its portfolio includes five clinical-stage, in-licensed compounds and a rapidly emerging set of therapeutics generated by its internal discovery efforts, as well as co-discovery/development collaborations with academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies.

“As a rapidly growing, medium-sized biotech company with global operations, we value the way PPD’s global capabilities and biotech-friendly approach both complement and extend our team’s decades of expertise in running global trials,” said Jingsong Wang, M.D., Ph.D., founder, chairman and chief executive officer of HBM. “I’m pleased that our collaborative partnership already has enabled us to achieve the important milestone of our first global EC submission, and ahead of our aggressive schedule. We look forward to entering the clinical trial phase of our development programs with PPD as we pursue our global vision and ambition of delivering next-gen therapeutics to fulfill patient needs around the world.”

HBM is leveraging the services of PPD® Biotech, which combines the global capabilities of PPD with the hands-on approach, dedication and innovative mindset that drive the success of biotech companies.

“Our enthusiasm for the opportunity to support the development of HBM’s innovative assets is equaled by our shared commitment to helping accelerate the delivery of life-changing therapies to patients,” said Anshul Thakral, executive vice president and global head of PPD Biotech. “We believe pairing an innovative biotech mindset with our scalable global development services is a powerful combination for our customers.”

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our clients and partners include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 48 countries and more than 21,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help clients and partners bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppdi.com.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics in the fields of immuno-oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company is building its proprietary pipeline through internal R&D programs, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions. The company's discovery and development programs are centered around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms for generating fully human monoclonal antibodies. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to companies and academic institutions. The company has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Rotterdam, The Netherlands; and Shanghai, China. For more information, visit www.harbourbiomed.com.