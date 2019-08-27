AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” of the members of Hallmark Insurance Group (Hallmark Group). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” of the group’s holding company parent, Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (Hallmark Financial) [NASDAQ: HALL], as well as Hallmark Financial’s Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) and indicative Long-Term IRs. Operations are headquartered in Dallas, TX. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings reflect Hallmark Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The group’s balance sheet strength assessment is based on its risk-adjusted capitalization being at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and its heavy reliance on reinsurance. The assessment of the group’s adequate operating performance considers its results as it continues to expand its profitable specialty product lines, while the assessment of the group’s ERM recognizes its strong risk management framework with its conservative risk appetite.

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-”, each with a stable outlook, have been affirmed for the members of Hallmark Insurance Group:

American Hallmark Insurance Company of Texas

Hallmark Insurance Company

Hallmark Specialty Insurance Company

Hallmark County Mutual Insurance Company

Hallmark National Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IR was affirmed with a stable outlook:

--“bbb-” on $50 million 6.25% senior unsecured notes, due 2029

The following indicative Long-Term IRs were affirmed with stable outlooks:

--“bbb-” on senior unsecured debt

--“bb+” on subordinated debt

--“bb” on preferred stock

