NowPow Expands Solution on Epic App Orchard

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NowPow has added its PowRx app to the Epic App Orchard, enabling providers to connect patients with the right community resources to support whole person care across whole communities. The PowRx application allows providers to e-prescribe Personalized Community Referrals at scale — all within the EHR workflow — helping ensure patients can stay well, meet basic needs, manage with illness and care for others.

NowPow’s Personalized Community Referrals are highly matched to each individual patient and address a full spectrum of needs, such as lack of exercise, food insecurity, dealing with a new cancer diagnosis, trouble paying bills and loneliness.

“NowPow supports population-wide health and cost initiatives, while gathering data to better understand what resources patients need as well as the assets and capacity of communities to meet vital needs,” said Stacy Lindau, MD, MAPP, founder and Chief Innovation Officer, NowPow, and a practicing physician and scientist.

For people needing more support to connect to resources, referrals from PowRx can also be tracked and coordinated across a community care network or within a large health system. That means providers can readily monitor activity and outcomes at the individual, organization and network level to optimize care.

Personalization is key to reducing referral access barriers and increasing the likelihood of a successful referral. NowPow’s technology is driven by its growing library of over 40 proprietary algorithms that match people with expert recommended resources for basic needs, wellness, disease self-management and caregiving. NowPow’s referrals are also validated and filtered at the individual service level by location, eligibility requirements, language(s) spoken, age, gender, service restrictions, and other critical access factors.

PowRx brings patients into the referral process through text, email and print communication in their preferred language to enhance care access and experience. NowPow also supports secure bi-directional communication across the community care network to speed the referral process and increase the likelihood of a high-quality outcome.

NowPow’s work extends impact from a 2012-2015 Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) Health Care Innovation Award and National Institutes of Health-funded research, led by the Lindau Lab at The University of Chicago.

An independent, third-party evaluation of the CMMI award project, CommunityRx, showed more primary care use and fewer hospital admissions for Medicare patients – and fewer emergency department visits for Medicaid patients – who received referrals based on NowPow’s algorithms.

This is the second NowPow app to join the App Orchard. The At The Ready app was added in 2018 to enable providers to find resources for patients.

About NowPow

NowPow enables whole person care across whole communities. NowPow’s Personalized Community Referrals make it easy to connect people to just the right community resources so everyone can stay well, meet basic needs, manage with illness and care for others. NowPow’s multi-sided referral platform powers caring for people across all of life’s ages and stages and across networks of all sizes and sectors. NowPow’s unique population health solution also provides deep community resource and referral insights to support process improvement, network health and quality, and care access and experience. Find more information at www.NowPow.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.