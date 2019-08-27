Bombora and LiveRamp Partnership Signals New Era for SMB Digital Advertising

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the trusted platform for accessible and meaningful data, today announced a jointly developed solution with Bombora, providing business-to-business (B2B) marketers with a data solution to more accurately connect with small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), an audience that is notoriously hard to identify and target. Leveraging account-based marketing strategies, Bombora and LiveRamp have developed tools to define and target SMB audiences with an intent to purchase products and services in a scalable way.

Small- and medium-sized businesses are an incredibly valuable audience for marketers, but difficult to accurately identify and target digitally, as they are dynamic, diverse and fragmented by nature. By combining Bombora’s expertise in B2B data and LiveRamp’s knowledge in identity resolution, data activation and data stewardship, marketers now have a new way to influence SMBs at scale based on behavioral signals and data science.

This first-of-its-kind offering enables marketers to define SMB audiences with business intent signals to better identify those currently in the market to purchase specific products and services. B2B marketers can now communicate with SMB audiences when they are in the frame of mind to respond. SMBs reap the benefit of receiving relevant offers for products and solutions, many of which they are actively researching at the time of the offer.

“SMBs are a historically challenging industry segment to target, and traditional techniques are static in nature and geographically constrained,” said Pieter de Temmerman, COO of LiveRamp B2B. “By partnering with Bombora, we can now empower B2B marketers to focus their efforts on companies more likely to complete the purchase process.”

The enhanced SMB IP-based audiences built by Bombora third-party data and leveraging LiveRamp’s resolution capabilities allowed companies to activate their target SMB audiences through a variety of media, including display and native in the U.S.

"Knowing that reaching SMBs digitally and at scale is traditionally difficult, we set out to find a new approach that would give our clients a data solution that provides the accuracy and high reach desired,” said Bob Ray, global CEO of DWA. “In looking for this innovative approach, we leveraged Bombora and LiveRamp’s B2B innovative SMB segment targeting SMB IP addresses, and found cases where third-party audiences became much more efficient.”

Bombora has a reach of approximately 7.5 million SMBs (companies with up to 100 employees) globally. The Bombora SMB IP-based audiences are currently available in the U.S. and in the UK, with more markets launching in the coming months.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp provides the identity platform leveraged by brands and their partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. Powered by its core capabilities in data accessibility, identity, connectivity, and data stewardship, LiveRamp makes it easy to connect the world’s data, people and applications. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

About Bombora

Bombora is the leading provider of intent data for B2B marketers. Bombora's data aligns marketing and sales teams, enabling them to base their actions on the knowledge of what companies are in market for which products. Bombora's Company SurgeⓇ data reports on changes in consumption on specific product-related topics from within businesses. The source of this data is the first co-operative of premium B2B media companies. Members contribute content consumption and behavioral data about their audiences. In turn, they can better understand their audiences, serve advertisers and monetize their inventory. To learn more about Bombora, visit bombora.com.