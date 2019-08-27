Root Insurance and Owlcam Collaborate to Streamline Insurance With Video

COLUMBUS, Ohio & PALO ALTO, Cali.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Root Insurance, the nation’s first licensed insurance carrier powered by mobile, has announced a partnership and pilot program with Owlcam that will utilize Owlcam’s video security and safety system to streamline insurance claims. The collaboration brings together two innovative companies—at the forefront of their industries—with a commitment to helping customers take control of the claims process.

“At Root, we’re dedicated to promoting driver safety,” said Kumi Walker, Chief Corporate Development & Strategy Officer at Root. “Owlcam is a leader in in-car video, and we know that video can help drivers protect their vehicle 24/7, and simplify the process of filing claims. We are looking forward to growing this partnership over time.”

During the pilot program, select Root customers are testing how Owlcam services can impact driving safety and car security while simultaneously simplifying the claims process. The results could help to inform future Root discounts for consumers who use Owlcam. Additionally, Owlcam’s easy-to-use features allow testers to quickly send video to Root to support any claims.

When a crash or break-in is detected in a vehicle with Owlcam, a video clip is instantly sent to the driver’s smartphone. Within the Owlcam app, customers can live view footage captured by the camera to see what is happening in real-time from anywhere. The video proof can immediately be shared with Root as well as police arriving on the scene. Owlcam also offers 911 Assist, a live operator emergency call response service, as part of its service plan.

“Owlcam is revolutionizing automotive security, and Root is doing the same to the insurance industry. Having video means drivers no longer need to repeat their story multiple times. Root’s emphasis on customer experience and driver safety aligns well with our mission to make dangerous places safe and secure with video and data, and to give drivers more control when a crash happens,” said Andy Hodge, CEO of Owlcam.

While this pilot program is currently available to a limited number of Root customers, the feedback could lead to a broader partnership between the two companies.

About Root

Root Insurance is the nation’s first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile and founded on the principle that car insurance rates should be based on how you drive, not who you are. Through smartphone technology and data science, Root measures driving behavior and uses it as the primary factor in determining rates. The results are personalized car insurance for good drivers, better rates, and a seamless mobile app experience.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and is currently available to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia and will be coming to more states soon.

For more information, visit https://www.joinroot.com and get a free quote. Sign up online or download the app.

About Owl Cameras, Inc.

At Owl Cameras, we love cars and the people that are in them. Owlcam is using video and data to make our roads safer for everyone. Owlcam is based in Palo Alto, CA. Owlcam sales started in March 2018. In 2019, Owlcam is expanding with new features, major retailers and B2B2B enterprise fleet sales. Owlcam is led by Andy Hodge, founding leader on Apple iPhone and iPod, Microsoft HoloLens and Dropcam. Our 60+ person team is highly experienced and has previously created products and services with over $100B in sales. Learn more at www.owlcam.com and the Owlcam pressroom or follow @owlcameras on Twitter.