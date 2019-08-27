doxo Surpasses 50,000 Payable Billers in Its Directory as Consumers Pay More Bills Across the Country

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--doxo, the all-in-one web and mobile bill pay service, today announced new company milestones fueled by rapid customer and biller growth. First, the doxo Directory of payable billers has now surpassed 50,000 providers, making it the largest household bill pay network in the United States. The Directory has grown by over 10,000 in the last year, facilitating millions of payments across the country. Additionally, more than three million users have paid bills through doxo – a figure that has more than doubled in the past 12 months. doxo helps users pay all of their billers from one login, on any device, with any payment method, while its crowdsourced database of service provider information is updated in real-time, with new businesses added daily.

“For everyday consumers, online transactions have been transformed by mobile devices and vastly simplified payment methods. Such is not the case, however, for the ‘long tail’ of monthly bills from institutional billers like public utilities and insurance companies, who lack the transaction volume needed to invest in modernizing their systems,” said Geoff Moore, best-selling author of Crossing the Chasm. “Enter doxo, a company which overlays a state-of-the-art, customer-centric billing experience on top of even the most aged legacy systems, resulting in better outcomes for both the consumer and the biller.”

The company’s continued momentum speaks to significant market opportunity and demand for flexible, secure payment options. When billers join doxo’s national payment network, they benefit from the continued expansion of payment choices, including new feature offerings like Apple Pay and Overdraft Protection powered by Plaid - without having to manage the complexity, integrations, and expense themselves. Most billers find well under 50% of customers visit their website each month, leaving a blind spot for engagement across the majority of their customer base. doxo provides an additional engagement channel alongside the provider’s website to boost customer engagement, electronic and automatic payments, and paperless adoption. Most importantly, billers on doxo gain much greater, real-time visibility in both their market and customer activity across all types of devices.

“These milestones validate the need for doxo’s customer-centered bill pay – a simpler, secure, mobile-first way to pay any and all your bills,” said Steve Shivers, doxo co-founder and CEO. “The explosion of innovation in fintech and payments paired with the transformation of online behavior driven by mobile devices has left a huge innovation gap in bill pay, which comprises over half of U.S. household spending. doxo bridges this gap for both our users and the billers on our network.”

In addition to biller network and user milestones, doxo has continued its growth trajectory in other ways over the last year, including:

