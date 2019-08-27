Bluespring Wealth Partners Acquires Ted Jenkin’s Believeland

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluespring Wealth Partners (Bluespring Wealth), a new business focused exclusively on acquiring experienced registered investment adviser and wealth management firms, has acquired Believeland, LLC (Believeland), one of the independently owned financial planning and wealth management entities operating under oXYGen Financial, Inc.

Led by managing partner Brandon Hayes and industry pioneer Ted Jenkin, Believeland marks one of the prototype acquisitions to launch the G2 program within Bluespring Wealth Partners. This program is designed to provide coaching for the next generation of advisory firm owners to successfully operate and grow a wealth management business.

“ We’re confident our partnership with Believeland will set the stage for many future successful acquisitions,” said Stuart Silverman, President of Bluespring Wealth Partners. “ We are delighted to work more closely with an independent team under the oXYGen Financial brand and to ultimately build an effective succession plan that will establish a meaningful legacy for the firm’s founders in the years to come.”

Bluespring Wealth Partners, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc., offers successor identification and training, flexible ownership arrangements, institutional level support, and earn-out optimization programs.

“ In order to be an industry leader, you have to be able to perfect building a large ensemble practice,” said Brandon Hayes, Managing Director at Believeland. “ The extensive back-office resources at Bluespring Wealth and Kestra Financial, along with the power of Warburg Pincus, will make this partnership a tremendous springboard for accelerating our growth and expanding our ability to serve clients.”

“ Most independent advisors lack succession plans. Bluespring Wealth’s new G2 model is going to sweep the country,” said Jenkin.

Jenkin is a nationally-recognized industry expert and was recently ranked #8 on the Investopedia 100, an annual awards program that celebrates the country’s most influential financial advisors.

About Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC

Through streamlined and unique succession strategies, Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC (Bluespring Wealth) is dedicated to the acquisition and servicing of wealth management firms seeking continuity for clients and the business they have built. Bluespring Wealth was established with the express purpose of helping entrepreneurs transition their business to the next level of growth through successor identification and training, flexible ownership arrangements, institutional-level capital support, and earn-out optimization.

By focusing on partnership as the driver of success, we help business owners ensure a lasting legacy while preserving the core values on which their firms were built.

Bluespring Wealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc.

For more information about Bluespring Wealth, please visit www.bluespringwealth.com.

About Kestra Financial, Inc.

Kestra Financial, Inc. (“Kestra Financial”), offers industry-leading wealth management platforms for independent advisors nationwide. With an innovative culture that celebrates independence, the company seeks to redefine the future of the advisory industry through superior service, cutting-edge technology, and preeminent resources that every advisor needs to succeed in the market now and in the years to come.

The entities of Kestra Financial collectively oversee $92 billion in assets under administration (AUA) and support more than 2,000+ independent financial advisors across the country in delivering comprehensive securities, trust, and investment advisory services to their clients. In June 2019, affiliated funds of Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a majority interest in Kestra Financial’s ultimate parent company.

Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC; H. Beck, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC and a federally registered investment adviser; Arden Trust Company; Blue Spring Wealth Partners, LLC; as well as Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC, also federally registered investment advisers.