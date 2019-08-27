Champlain College Online Forms truED Alliance Partnership with Big Y Foods, Inc.

BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Champlain College Online today announced that Big Y Foods, Inc., one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, has joined Champlain's truED© Alliance Program. Big Y’s workforce of over 12,000 employees will now have access to over 60 degree and certificate programs offered by the regionally accredited online college at a reduced cost. Champlain’s academic programs will help Big Y employees to advance their knowledge and careers, and help the business continue its ongoing regional growth.

"We’re thrilled to work with Big Y on the professional development of their employees," said Melissa Marcello, Associate Vice President of Champlain College Online. "We’re excited to see the success of their students as they participate in our programs and apply their knowledge to the workforce, strengthening the business as a whole.”

Champlain College Online offers bachelor's degrees, master's degrees (including in business administration), and graduate certificates in business, accounting, human relations and organization development, and technology-focused fields like information system management. The small courses are taught by industry practitioners who emphasize personal attention for each student, and focus on critical thinking and problem solving over textbook learning. Students work closely with both their academic and career advisors to ensure they successfully complete their studies in alignment with their career goals.

“We are very excited to partner with Champlain College and offer our employees a way to further their education at a reduced price,” said Aimee Diliberto, Manager of Engagement and Inclusion at Big Y.

Through its truED Alliance Program, Champlain works closely with more than 60 public sector, nonprofit, and private sector organizations to address the cybersecurity skills gap and other workforce challenges they face today. Champlain students acquire new, career-focused skills and knowledge through accelerated online classes, highly relevant and applicable coursework, immersive labs and engaging discussions.

About Big Y Foods, Inc.

Big Y Foods, Inc. is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. Big Y operates 82 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including 70 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and 10 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with over 11,000 employees. Big Y has been named a 2018 Employer of Choice by the Employers Association of the Northeast. Founded in 1936 by brothers Paul and Gerald D'Amour, the store was named after an intersection in Chicopee, Massachusetts where two roads converge to form a "Y."

About Champlain College Online

At the forefront of one of the most innovative, regionally accredited, not-for-profit colleges in the nation, Champlain College Online prides itself on a long history of providing career-focused education to adult learners. One of the oldest online institutions in the United States, Champlain College Online was established in 1993 by Champlain College, a non-profit private college founded in 1878 and offering a campus undergraduate experience in Burlington, Vermont.

Today, Champlain College Online is consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a leader in online higher education and serves more than 3,000 students through more than 60 online undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificates in high-growth fields like cybersecurity, healthcare administration and human resource management. Through the strategic alliance program known as truED, Champlain College Online has pioneered a bold reimagining of workforce development to create additional opportunities for adults to further their education in Champlain College's award-winning online academic programs aligned to needs in government and industry.

For more information, visit Champlain.edu/online.