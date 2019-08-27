Numerica Credit Union Renews Contract for Mortgage Cadence’s Product Suite

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Numerica Credit Union (Numerica) has renewed its contract with Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture (NYSE: ACN) company, for Mortgage Cadence’s loan-origination solution for five more years, through 2024.

In addition to continuing to use the Mortgage Cadence product suite — including Loan Fulfillment Center, Borrower Center, imaging and document-processing capabilities — Numerica will receive optimization services from Mortgage Cadence to help the credit union increase its efficiency by fully tapping into the platform’s seamless and comprehensive capabilities.

“Mortgage Cadence’s Loan Fulfillment Center has a proven track record for delivering the best solution and service for our members,” said Troy Clute, SVP home loans and dealer services at Numerica. “Our continued relationship with Mortgage Cadence will help optimize our use of the technology and take our operations to the next level in order to assist even more members to fulfill their dream of homeownership.”

Since it began using the Mortgage Cadence Platform, Numerica has experienced significant purchase market growth, increasing its sales staff to keep up with the growing demand. Numerica’s Pull-Through is 17% higher than the Mortgage Cadence client average, and its Cost-to-Close is nearly $2,000 lower than the client average — which, in turn, is more than $5,000 lower than the MBA average.

“With the fast pace of technology innovation in our industry, lenders need forward-thinking tools and resources they can depend on to position themselves as market leaders,” said Bryan Ireton, managing director for Mortgage Cadence, Accenture. “Numerica is on track to continue growing throughout their region, and we’re pleased to keep building on this long-standing partnership.”

About Mortgage Cadence

Since 1999, Mortgage Cadence has been providing the best people, process, and technology for enterprise and mid-market lenders who desire to deliver an exceptional borrower experience. From point-of-sale through post-closing, Mortgage Cadence offers reliable software and dedicated people, supporting lenders every step of the way.

About Numerica

Numerica Credit Union currently has over 150,500 members throughout Central and Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho and $2.3 billion in assets. It offers a full line of financial products and services, including mortgages and business products, and is committed to giving back five percent of their earnings to the community each year. Numerica is federally insured by NCUA and an Equal Housing Opportunity lender. Membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the State of Washington or the Idaho Panhandle.