Lehigh Valley Health Network and IKS Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Innovation Throughout Healthcare Operations

ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN), today announced a new partnership with IKS Health, a premier healthcare solutions organization, to drive operational innovation and efficiencies, saving physicians’ time to focus on what matters most—delivering meaningful and high-quality patient care. The two organizations will collaborate to develop and perfect solutions to enrich and enhance healthcare delivery across the country, including addressing provider burden, meaningful patient engagement, care coordination, shrinking margins, and more.

One of the largest health systems on the East Coast with more than 1,500 providers, LVHN has actively worked to address growing concerns around physician burnout. Together LVHN and IKS will leverage existing IKS technologies as well as develop new, cutting-edge solutions to tackle this and other healthcare industry challenges.

“Although the healthcare industry faces a myriad of challenges, we’re meeting them head-on to support our physicians and patients,” said Dr. Michael Rossi, chief physician executive of LVHN and president of Lehigh Valley Physician Group (LVPG). “We are excited to partner with IKS to further identify and explore ways to truly drive innovation as we continue to provide exceptional care simultaneously with the interest in recruiting the best talent to the area.”

As a first step in the partnership, 50 of LVHN’s providers will begin leveraging IKS’ Scribble technology solution by December 2019, the first group going live In June 2019. Scribble, an asynchronous virtual scribe solution, pairs physicians with a Virtual Physician Partner to deliver an accurate, comprehensive clinical note. This enables the physician to more fully engage with patients—freeing up schedules for more patient interaction or additional patient visits and decreasing documentation time, often saving physicians 1-2 hours per day.

“Thoughtfully pairing human-in-the-loop technology that reduces physician administrative burden with clinical insight delivered at the point of care, will continue to play an instrumental role in transforming the healthcare industry; especially in improving the quality and cost of care,” said Sachin K. Gupta, founder and CEO of IKS Health. “We see our partnership with LVHN as an impactful opportunity to bring more meaning to the physician-patient relationship. LVHN's culture of excellence enabled with our solutions will help in furthering our mission of enabling large physician groups to deliver better, safer and more efficient care.”

About IKS Health

IKS Health enables the enhanced delivery of exceptional health care for today’s practicing physician, medical groups and health systems. Supporting health care providers through every function of the patient visit, IKS is a go-to resource for organizations looking to effectively scale, improve quality and achieve cost savings through integrated technology and forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2007, the 4,500-member strong workforce at IKS includes approximately 800 physicians and manages more than $10 billion in revenue for more than 14,000 client physicians throughout the United States.

About Lehigh Valley Health Network

Lehigh Valley Health Network includes eight hospital campuses - three in Allentown including the region's only facility dedicated to orthopedic surgery, one in Bethlehem, one in East Stroudsburg, one in Hazleton and two in Pottsville, Pa.; 26 health centers caring for communities in seven counties; numerous primary and specialty care physician practices and 19 ExpressCARE locations throughout the region including the area’s only Children’s ExpressCARE at the Health Center at Palmer Township; pharmacy, imaging, home health services and lab services; extensive inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services; and preferred provider services through Valley Preferred. Specialty care includes: trauma care at the region’s busiest, most-experienced trauma center treating adults and children, burn care at the regional Burn Center, kidney and pancreas transplants; perinatal/neonatal, cardiac, cancer care, orthopedics, and neurology and complex neurosurgery capabilities including national certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center. The Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute, the Lehigh Valley Heart Institute and the Lehigh Valley Institute for Special Surgery give clinicians of the highest caliber the necessary infrastructure, programs and partnerships to help community members stay healthy and provide the most advanced treatment when needed. The Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute is a formal member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Cancer Alliance, a transformative initiative to improve the quality of care and outcomes for people with cancer in community health care settings, including access to key MSK clinical trials. Robotic surgery is offered in ten specialties across the health network with more than 10,000 procedures performed since 2007. Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital, the only children’s hospital and Level 4 NICU in the region, provides care in more than 30 specialties and general pediatrics. Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report for orthopedics and has been recognized among the top five hospitals in Pennsylvania for six consecutive years. Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital–17th Street and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Muhlenberg are national Magnet hospitals for excellence in nursing. Additional information is available by visiting LVHN.org, or following us on Facebook and Twitter.