Smiths Medical Announces Partnership With Medline Industries, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Medical, a leading global medical device manufacturer, announced today it has partnered with Medline Industries for distribution of the Portex® acapella® choice vibratory PEP therapy device. This enhanced distribution partnership will be focused on the non-acute and home care channels.

“The distribution partnership with Medline provides improved access to our acapella® choice device for patients within the non-acute and home care settings,” said Nirav Sheth, Sr. Director of Global Marketing and General Manager at Smiths Medical. “This is an important channel within the full continuum of care, and we are very excited about what this opportunity brings to Smiths Medical, Medline, and the patients treated in non-acute settings.”

The Smiths Medical Portex® acapella® choice device is the market leading vibratory PEP device and is used to mobilize secretions and open airways. For more information, visit www.smiths-medical.com.

