Navvis collaborates with Horizon to advance value-based care.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. & NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navvis, a leading population health company, and Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., New Jersey’s oldest and largest health insurer, today announced a partnership that will enable primary care physicians to deliver more coordinated and comprehensive care, an exceptional patient experience, and enhanced value to Horizon members.

Navvis provides analytics, technology and care management services that help organize information and patient services so practices can better understand, manage and deliver care to their patients. Through this collaboration, physicians participating in Horizon’s managed care networks will gain access to population health resources provided by Navvis. These resources include practice transformation processes, near real-time data, state-of-the-art care coordination technology, and a team-based care model.

“We are honored to partner with Horizon and to work with some of the best physicians in the country. Together we are providing capabilities that are physician-led and patient-centric to support care delivery,” said Mike Farris, chairman and chief executive officer, Navvis. “With this transformation through people, processes, and technology, physicians can practice at top of license, delivering more patient-centric care and improving their professional, lifestyle and financial satisfaction.”

“Horizon works closely with our doctors and hospitals to make substantial improvements in health care quality and empower our members to achieve their best health,” said David Gambino, Horizon’s Vice President of Transformation. “We look forward to collaborating with Navvis to accelerate physicians’ migration to value-based care. Additionally, Navvis has a ‘patient-focused and physician-led’ philosophy that aligns with Horizon’s vision to prioritize both patient and physician needs,” Gambino said.

About Navvis

Navvis is a Real-Person Care company with a transformative approach to population health. Our groundbreaking approach responds to how people really live their lives, day in and day out. Navvis Real-Person Care is integrated and holistic, physician-led and person-centered. Our entire approach begins with asking people a simple question that no one else is asking: Not, ‘what’s the matter with you?’ but, ‘what matters to you?’

Navvis delivers seamless, high-performing and aligned provider networks, care coordination, and value-based care models.

We partner with health plans, health systems, providers and employers to eliminate the barriers, boundaries and siloed efforts that fragment care. We help our clients move from a system that is complicated and frustrating to one that is centered on people’s real-life needs.

Real life. Life changing. Changing healthcare. That’s Navvis.

Learn more at: www.navvishealthcare.com

About Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc.

Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., New Jersey’s oldest and largest health insurer, is a tax-paying, not-for-profit health services corporation, providing a wide array of medical, dental, vision and prescription insurance products and services. Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. serves 3.7 million members with headquarters in Newark and offices in Wall, Mt. Laurel, and West Trenton. Learn more at www.HorizonBlue.com.