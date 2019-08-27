Tradeshift and 71lbs Announce Strategic App Solution on Tradeshift Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradeshift, the leader in supply chain digitization, supply chain payments, and marketplaces, today announced a partnership with 71lbs, the human-backed automated solution that provides customers with shipping insights to make better business decisions. With 71lbs, companies reduce shipping costs by pinpointing late delivery refunds, lost and damaged claims, shipping insurance and more.

The app solution focuses on reducing shipping costs for Tradeshift’s network participants by pursuing denied refunds, filing claims on the customer’s behalf and ensuring one hundred percent of the shipping costs are credited back to the customer.

“ 71lbs is simple to activate and easy to use,” said Ron Volpe, Chief Supply Chain Evangelist at Tradeshift. “ By pinpointing and returning the shipping dollars that are left on the table, 71lbs will provide our customers with an incredible cost-cutting tool that can truly help their bottom lines.”

“ We're proud to join the Tradeshift app ecosystem as a shipping refunds partner,” said Jose Li, Founder and CEO of 71lbs. “ With over $2 billion in late delivery refunds left unclaimed each year, 71lbs can now help Tradeshift enterprises and sellers better understand their shipping costs and easily recoup their due refunds.”

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift drives supply chain innovation for the digitally connected economy. As the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, the company helps buyers and suppliers digitize all their trade transactions, collaborate on every process, and connect with any supply chain app. More than 1.5 million companies across 190 countries trust Tradeshift to process over half a trillion USD in transaction value, making it the largest global business network for buying and selling. Discover commerce for all at tradeshift.com.

About 71lbs

71lbs provides a human-backed automated solution that helps companies reduce shipping costs via FedEx/UPS late delivery refunds, lost/damaged claims, shipping insurance, freight savings, and more. Our dedicated team proactively monitors companies’ shipping activity via FedEx, UPS, USPS, & DHL to ensure carriers are meeting their guaranteed time and delivery commitments. Founded in 2011, 71lbs has proudly saved over 5,000 customers more than $25 million in shipping spend. For more info, visit 71lbs.com.