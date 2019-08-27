BlueCrest Partners with BCC Software to Provide Technologically Advanced Software Solutions, Postal Optimization, and Mail Tracking for Clients.

DANBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BCC Software, a leader in postal and presort software solutions in North America for over 40 years, has signed a partnership agreement with BlueCrest, an industry-leading global technology provider and supplier of a comprehensive line of enterprise software, printers, inserters, sorters, and parcel solutions, to offer best-in-class postal optimization and mail tracking capabilities for their clients.

“We’re excited about this partnership because the BCC Mail Manager™ suite enables us to further improve address quality, mail preparation, data integrity and mailpiece tracking services for our clients,” said Dennis LeStrange, CEO of BlueCrest. “By partnering together, we will be able to enhance the client experience with a comprehensive offering that provides industry-leading value and performance in postal optimization capabilities to improve deliverability, lower postage costs, enable outbound proof of mailing, and return mail tracking.”

BCC Software is dedicated to bringing communications professionals industry-leading address quality offerings, mail preparation tools, and data enhancement solutions. The partnership with BlueCrest will be especially useful for high volume mailers, including service providers and commercial business applications, who have a need for full-service data management and campaign execution solutions.

The partnership strengthens BlueCrest’s well-established Output Management and DFWorks print and mail workflow solutions by providing additional end-to-end capabilities including upstream address quality and merging/purging printsteams to postal manifesting and physical presorting. In addition to adding data corrections and data management enhancements for sorters, this will save mailers significantly on postage costs and costly undeliverable as-addressed mail.

"BlueCrest is a valuable addition to our partnership network," said Chris Lien, President of BCC Software. "This symbiotic partnership enhances and enables highly automated end-to-end print and mail workflow processing by leveraging our combined best-in-class hardware and software technology. This blending of technology will provide robust benefits for any customers who work in the document messaging industry. Partnering with BlueCrest further demonstrates our continued commitment to our customers and the mailing industry.”

About BlueCrest

BlueCrest, formerly the Document Messaging Technologies (DMT) division of Pitney Bowes, is an independent technology company with a long tradition of global leadership in enterprise print, mail and customer communications. With a comprehensive line of printers, inserters, sorters and parcel solutions—and a renewed commitment to providing innovating software—BlueCrest serves clients around the world. For more information visit www.bluecrestinc.com.

About BCC Software

For over 40 years, BCC Software has been the leader in postal technology. Our suite of mailing preparation and data quality services is trusted by thousands of mailers and direct marketers for their robust capabilities. Everything is backed by unlimited access to our legendary team of USPS® Mailpiece Design certified professionals. Now including Satori Software solutions, BCC Software’s technology platform boasts the widest range of products to meet your specific needs. This includes a range of USPS certified address quality and mailing presort software like BCC Mail Manager™ and BCC Ignite, as well as the broadest set of data services available. BCC Software’s expanded technology and personal support all deliver low postage, reduced return mail, and increased efficiency.

©2019 BCC Software, LLC. All rights reserved. BCC Software, the BCC Software logo and BCC Mail Manager are trademarks or registered trademarks of BCC Software, LLC. The following trademarks are owned by United States Postal Service®: USPS. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Specifications are subject to change without notice.