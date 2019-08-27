IRI Joins Forces with Vistar Media to Measure Sales Lift from Digital Out-of-Home Advertising

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRI®, a global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, and Vistar Media, the leading programmatic technology provider for digital out-of-home, today announced that they are joining forces to provide a breakthrough offering to measure the direct sales impact of exposure to digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising.

The combined offering leverages Vistar’s unique DOOH exposure data and the industry-leading IRI Sales Lift™ solution, allowing advertisers to link DOOH exposure to in-store purchases. This new offering helps marketers both quantify the return on ad spend they realize from DOOH campaigns as well as optimize future campaign tactics using true purchase-based data.

“This new relationship gives our clients unique insight into an important and growing marketing channel that the industry has previously been unable to accurately measure beyond reach and frequency,” said Nishat Mehta, president of the IRI Media Center of Excellence. “With the help of Vistar’s innovative data capabilities and robust network of over 160,000 DOOH advertisement venues, we can help marketers measure the impact of DOOH on sales by leveraging our existing Lift methodology and the largest repository of verified purchase-based data. We are thrilled to be working with the Vistar team and look forward to expanding our omnichannel measurement offerings.”

Eugenie Chen, director of analytics at Vistar Media commented, “CPG marketers are increasingly realizing the potential of the DOOH channel, as it continues to grow and bring touchpoints closer to the point of sale. By partnering with IRI and their powerful Sales Lift measurement tool, we can now provide advertisers with invaluable insight into how ads seen by their target audience translate into purchases later on. We are very excited to partner with IRI to help marketers achieve engaging, impactful campaigns and measurable ROI.”

The offering has already been used to create powerful insights for major CPG brands looking to better understand the impact of DOOH campaigns on their sales. Most recently, IRI and Vistar partnered with a well-known over-the-counter brand to measure the impact of a national cold and flu DOOH campaign. IRI and Vistar determined that by reaching its ideal consumers across multiple DOOH screens over the course of a two-month campaign, the brand was able to increase its sales nationally by 10.3%.

