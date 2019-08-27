West Community Credit Union Partners with NestReady to Offer end-to-end Homebuying Experience

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O’Fallon, Mo.-based West Community Credit Union has chosen NestReady, a technology firm that develops platforms to bring all parties in the homebuying process together, to provide members with an end-to-end user experience.

West Community Credit Union, with 26,000 members and eight locations throughout the greater St. Louis area as well as in Columbia, Mo, strives to offer the most advanced technology available. After attending an event at Six Thirty, a global financial technology (FinTech) fund and accelerator in St. Louis, the credit union’s president and CEO, Jason Peach, knew he had seen a solution that would greatly enhance West Community’s mortgage lending process.

Peach explained, “Our credit union strives to be very early adopters of technology that will enhance our members’ experience. Being at the leading edge of innovation is important as there are many larger financial institutions as well as non-banks vying for our members business. NestReady’s platform offers a transparent environment for potential homebuyers as they search for their dream house.”

NestReady’s machine learning and AI-powered technologies will provide actionable insights and automation while enabling the credit union’s loan originators to act precisely when a consumer is ready to make their homebuying decisions.

“Enhancing our digital user experience was paramount, and now we are going to be able to provide a single platform that streamlines the more challenging aspects of the homebuying process,” Peach said. “The partnership, the technology and the concept behind the NestReady offering will transform our homebuying process for the better.”

NestReady is deploying technology to successfully help the credit union industry better manage relationships with a stack of white-label platforms that guide members through every single step of the homebuying experience; thereby, putting the credit union at the center of that experience. NestReady’s management team has the technology, financial industry and real estate knowledge to understand the needs of all participants, including homebuyers, lenders and real estate agents. Its proprietary real estate technology tracks, collects and analyzes users’ homebuying behavior, providing lenders with invaluable insight into homebuyers’ personal preferences and intents.

“NestReady’s mission is to assist credit unions to get ahead of the game and prepare for the major technology shift the industry is experiencing,” Marcos Carvalho, NestReady CRO, said. “Enabling them to offer a true end-to-end homebuying experience and making them the trusted brand for every homebuying need is our primary focus. Every member wishes they could get full support from their credit union during the challenging process that is buying a home. Today, NestReady is proud to support West Community Credit Unions’ members with an integrated, trusted and streamlined experience while helping them increase engagement and build loyalty with their audience."

About NestReady

NestReady bridges the gap between home discovery and financing to connect lenders, homebuyers and real estate agents through the entire home purchase process via a stack of white-label solutions and predictive analytic models. Its plug-and-play total homeownership experience integrates real estate and mortgage seamlessly bringing together every step of the buying journey onto a lender’s ecosystem to boost brand awareness, generate highly qualified leads, increase conversations and grow portfolio retention. For more information visit https://www.nestready.ai.

About West Community Credit Union

West Community Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving more than 26,000 members and businesses in St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Boone County. The credit union has offices in O’Fallon, Brentwood, Kirkwood, Lake Saint Louis, Florissant and Columbia, Mo. West Community is committed to enriching the lives of members’, helping their communities thrive and providing a rewarding work experience. In 2018, West Community Credit Union was awarded the Midwest Excellence Institute (MEI) Missouri Quality Award designed to honor exemplary organizations for their achievements in performance excellence. For more information on West Community Credit Union visit www.westcommunitycu.org.