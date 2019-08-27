Pella Mid-Atlantic Selects Seventy2 Capital for Retirement Plan Advisory Services

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a Bethesda-based, independent wealth management practice, is pleased to announce that it has been chosen by Pella Mid-Atlantic as its retirement plan advisor. Pella Mid-Atlantic, based in Beltsville, MD, has become one of the largest providers of Pella® Windows and Doors to residential, trade, and commercial clients. Since it was originally established in 1931, the company has grown to include 6 locations and showrooms throughout Maryland, Virginia, Washington, DC and Delaware.

Pella Mid-Atlantic CEO, George Ballman, recognized a need to help its employees better prepare for their retirement. “Our goal is to provide a competitive and comprehensive employee benefits package. We believe a greater emphasis on retirement readiness is a long-term financial benefit we should offer our employees. After a review of the existing 401(k) plan against other options in the market, we saw an opportunity to meaningfully impact our employees’ ability to save for retirement while reducing plan costs,” says Ballman. “Our partnership with Seventy2 Capital is one more step we are taking to ensure that Pella Mid-Atlantic continues to be a leader in the industry.”

Seventy2 Capital Co-founder and Partner, Paul Carlson, noted that, “In today’s competitive job market, a well-designed benefits package is critical to attracting and retaining talent. We are proud to have been chosen by Pella Mid-Atlantic to help execute on their objective of being a leading employer in the region and improving the financial well-being of their employees. Too many people are waiting until ‘tomorrow’ to begin saving for retirement, but Pella is helping make this important first step as simple and beneficial as possible for all of its employees.”

Upon transition to the new plan, Carlson and Financial Advisor, Nicholas Shealy, will provide Pella Mid-Atlantic with fiduciary support; annual plan benchmarking; on-going, financial education for employees; regular investment plan reviews and 1-on-1 meetings to help employees maximize their benefits. Seventy2 Capital’s holistic approach to retirement plan design focuses on customizing programs that increase retirement readiness, maximize plan participation and help clients meet their fiduciary and financial responsibilities.

About Pella Mid-Atlantic

Pella Mid-Atlantic is a member of the Pella Direct Sales Network. Originally established in 1931, under the name K.C. Company, Pella Mid-Atlantic is now one of the largest sales and service distributors in the Pella network. Pella Mid-Atlantic operates 6 Pella® Window & Door showrooms throughout Maryland, Washington, Northern Virginia, and Delaware designed to help customers make the most informed window and door decisions, provide certified professional installations, and offer full window and door service. Pella Mid-Atlantic serves the residential, trade and commercial markets, and features products for new construction, replacement and remodel projects.

About Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent, private client practice that specializes in serving Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. With nearly 130 years of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, their advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, small to medium-sized businesses, successful individuals and affluent families. Seventy2 Capital’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism in serving clients has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CIMA®, CFP®, CAIA®, CRPC® and CRPS® and national industry awards. Seventy2 Capital has also been recognized as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal. To learn more, visit www.seventy2capital.com.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 18 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. As of January 1, 2019, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1,293 owners and advisors in 615 practices administering over $97.0 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC Member SIPC, separate registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.