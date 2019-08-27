Glynn County, Georgia, cuts citation processing time in half by connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey solutions.

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today the successful implementation of its Brazos™ eCitation solution and successful integration with its Odyssey® case management solution in Glynn County, Georgia. Glynn County is Tyler’s second-oldest Odyssey client in Georgia – having used Odyssey’s predecessor in the 1990s. They are the first in Georgia to integrate Brazos with Odyssey. The use of these two justice products is an example of Tyler Alliance, the integration of critical information and process sharing between criminal justice departments, agencies, and jurisdictions.

The Glynn County Police Department has already found success with its newly installed Brazos eCitation solution. Previously, the police department had to handwrite tickets while in the field, which was cumbersome and took a significant amount of time. With Brazos, officers can populate and confirm the electronic information on a citation much quicker. The tool also scans drivers’ licenses, and information is uploaded into the citation quickly and accurately. When the citation is sent to the clerk’s office, staff is able to process each citation in roughly four minutes, cutting the total processing time in half.

“With an average of 100 citations per week coming in, the fact that we’re reducing the processing time by roughly four minutes per citation is bringing quite a bit of efficiency to our staff,” said Brenda Boone-Cove, clerk of State Court for Glynn County. “Tyler’s Brazos solution has enabled us to eliminate the need to physically check in citations. We expect our staff and officers will be able to process citations even quicker as they become more familiar with the solution.”

By integrating Tyler’s Brazos with its Odyssey solution, Glynn County is also increasing efficiency by connecting the police department with the court. Police officers can populate a citation, which is then automatically transferred to Odyssey. Once in the Odyssey system, court staff can easily look up the citation information for residents in real time.

Boone-Cove added, “Previously, court clerks would have to wait a full 10 to 14 days to receive the paper citations from the police department. Now, our staff can have access to this information as soon as an officer’s shift has ended. The information is not only coming through more quickly, but more accurately, too. Staff doesn’t have to decipher handwriting, and everything is electronic.”

“Glynn County is one of our oldest court clients in Georgia, and it’s exciting to help them continue to innovate and improve their processes with Tyler’s solutions,” said Bret Dixon, president of Tyler’s Justice Group. “Tyler Alliance unifies public safety and justice systems seamlessly by sharing important information, which streamlines processes, reduces errors, and creates efficiencies for users. We look forward to helping Glynn County continue to realize time-saving benefits across their departments.”

Glynn County is located in southeast Georgia and has a population of roughly 85,000. In addition to Brazos and Odyssey, Tyler also provides its Incode® public safety and Munis® enterprise resource planning solutions to the county.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

