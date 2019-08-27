NTT DATA Collaborates with Google Cloud on Next-Gen Healthcare Solutions

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA Services, a recognized leader in global technology services, today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to develop next-gen healthcare solutions designed to improve patient experience, while creating more efficient operations and reducing costs for providers and health plans.

NTT DATA is working with Google Cloud to deliver digital offerings in cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence that enable providers to gain better access to insights and solutions needed to foster better patient outcomes. These solutions will also help health plans better engage with members and providers in an environment of rapidly changing payment models, regulations and technology.

“There is a significant need for patients, providers and health plan administrators to have better access to clinical data and decision support. By collaborating with Google, we’ll work to solve industry issues with innovative solutions that provide new insights, create a healthcare experience similar to the retail models that consumers expect, improve the quality of care while reducing cost, and drive better outcomes for healthcare organizations,” said Alan Hughes, President, Global Healthcare & Life Sciences, NTT DATA Services. “Google Cloud is a leader in analytics and artificial intelligence. Combined with our global capabilities, investments in healthcare and industry expertise, there is a tremendous opportunity to dramatically improve the current ecosystem for all parties.”

NTT DATA healthcare solutions support nearly 80 million doctors, patients and employees in the U.S. alone. The company was recently ranked the second largest and most experienced global IT services provider in healthcare by HfS Research, including the No. 1 ranking for providers and the greatest geographical coverage. This substantial footprint in patient care will enable NTT DATA and Google Cloud to develop and deliver next-generation solutions that incorporate digital technologies, such as AI, machine learning and IoT. NTT DATA plans to share more on these solutions later this year.

NTT DATA, which recently became a Google Cloud Premier Partner, is committed to accelerating value-based care by providing core technology, infrastructure, application, business process and security services that create efficiencies across the healthcare ecosystem. The company delivers targeted segment solutions, including patient engagement and customer relationship management, population health and analytics, healthcare cloud and infrastructure support, clinical and claims application expertise, as well as healthcare automation innovations, to more than 45 health systems, 50 health plans, 50 life sciences customers and 40,000 clinicians.

