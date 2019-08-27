Baptist Health South Florida Launches New Online Patient Access Experience for Consumers With Technology from Kyruus

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, today announced that Baptist Health South Florida, the most-awarded health system in South Florida by U.S. News & World Report, has launched a new online consumer access experience with the implementation of both Kyruus ProviderMatch® for Consumers and Kyruus ProviderMatch® for Consumers in Spanish on its website. Built on an award-winning provider data management platform, the solutions enable a user-friendly provider search and scheduling experience for consumers based on robust provider data.

Delivering patient care across a network of over 3,000 providers and 100 care sites, Baptist Health South Florida laid the groundwork for its new consumer experience by working with Kyruus to build a detailed provider directory using the KyruusOne® platform. KyruusOne helps health systems create comprehensive, accurate provider profiles not only by aggregating and reconciling data from disparate sources, but also by enriching provider profiles with clinical terms from its proprietary taxonomy, the Kyruus Clinical Library.

With KyruusOne powering ProviderMatch for Consumers, individuals on the Baptist Health South Florida website can search for providers based on the clinical and non-clinical criteria that matter most to them. The new solution also provides the ability to schedule online and will soon display an option for the consumer to connect virtually with a provider when applicable. Operating in a state with one of the highest Spanish-speaking populations in the US, the health system also ensured that its new digital experience would serve this segment by simultaneously deploying the translated version of Kyruus’ consumer-facing solution, ProviderMatch for Consumers in Spanish, which recently won the 2019 Patient Engagement Innovation Award from Medtech Breakthrough.

“To stand out with the digital experience we offer to both prospective and existing patients, we knew we needed an integrated strategy aimed at simplifying access to care,” said Christine Kotler, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Baptist Health South Florida. “We’re excited to launch this new suite of enhancements to enable patients to learn about and access our services in a way that aligns with their preferred means of engagement.”

As almost 60% of patients still prefer to book appointments by phone, Baptist Health South Florida also plans to implement ProviderMatch for Access Centers in its call center. Also built on top of KyruusOne, the solution empowers agents with a similar ability to match patients with the right providers based on a variety of criteria and accurate provider information.

“To maximize the impact of digital innovation, it’s important for health systems to take a holistic view of the access experience from the consumer perspective,” said Graham Gardner, CEO of Kyruus. “We’re honored to be working with Baptist Health South Florida and providing the core infrastructure to support their efforts to improve patient access.”

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the most preferred healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals (Baptist Hospital, Baptist Children’s Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Fishermen’s Community Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Mariners Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital), more than 40 physician practices, 50 outpatient and urgent care facilities, an extensive physician network, and internationally renowned centers of excellence spanning across Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. A not-for-profit organization, Baptist Health has approximately 23,000 employees and more than 4,000 affiliated physicians. Baptist Health South Florida has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/newsroom and connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/BaptistHealthSF and on Twitter and Instagram @BaptistHealthSF.

About Kyruus

Kyruus delivers industry-defining provider search and scheduling solutions that help health systems match patients with the right providers across their enterprise-wide access points. Serving more than 225,000 providers across leading health systems nationwide, the Kyruus ProviderMatch® suite of solutions—for consumers, access centers, and care settings—enables a modern and consistent patient experience, while optimizing provider utilization. The company’s award-winning provider data management platform powers each of the ProviderMatch solutions and transforms how health systems understand and manage their provider networks. To find out why a Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.