Dunn-Edwards Partners with Toshiba to Revamp Store Experience

LOS ANGELES & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is creating a fresh new look for Dunn-Edwards while optimizing in-store performance for the Southwestern United States’ leading paint manufacturer and retailer. The global market share leader in retail store technology will enable exceptional customer experiences via its best-in-class point-of-sale (POS) systems and multiyear managed services program throughout Dunn-Edwards locations.

Deploying the Toshiba TCx™ 800 all-in-one POS and TCx™ Dual Station Printers equips Dunn-Edwards with innovative, world-class systems, ensuring high availability and lower total-cost-of-ownership. Toshiba POS systems are uniquely designed and tested for the harshest retail environments to divert spillage, handle temperatures fluctuations and more. Toshiba’s managed services team is managing the complete staging, deployment logistics and on-site installation for the POS systems, printers, and wireless scanners across all Dunn-Edwards locations, and will be on-site to ensure continuous uptime. A five-year Toshiba maintenance program further provides Dunn-Edwards associates’ peace of mind that their 141 company-owned stores are always available to service their customers.

Rich Stefani, chief information officer and group vice president of Nippon Paint (USA), Inc, added, “In the paint industry, we focus every day on improving our customer experience. One important way to meet this goal is to reduce the time from order to fulfillment. Upgrading the point-of-sale hardware in the stores to speed up checkout became a priority. When deciding on the right hardware and implementation partner, we did our homework and looked at multiple vendors.

“Toshiba earned our business based on three criteria: superior product, speed to implementation, and world-class service and support. Quite frankly, it wasn’t even close. They won our business hands down. We have been very pleased with the rollout so far and look forward to our continued partnership with Toshiba for years to come.”

The Toshiba TCx 800 is designed for ultimate flexibility, a characteristic Dunn-Edwards validated through in-store associate engagement during the selection process. Toshiba’s TCx 800 offers Dunn-Edwards significant flexibility in configuration options and selection of input/output accessory ports. Ultimately, the maneuverability of the TCx 800 enables store associates to improve shopper engagement at checkout.

“Premium specialty retailers like Dunn-Edwards must always keep their focus on their customers to make sure they provide differentiated experiences and exceptional customer service within their stores,” said Bill Campbell, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Vice President, Head of Americas. “We are proud to partner with Dunn-Edwards to provide world-class retail solutions and managed services that best support their customers and associates.”

Dunn-Edwards is currently deploying most of the Toshiba POS systems and associated peripherals in 2019 and is scheduled to complete the technology implementation across all stores before year’s end.

About Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Dunn-Edwards Paints® is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial and high-performance paints, coatings and paint supplies. It operates 141 company stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas, and 90+ authorized dealers throughout the West. Dunn-Edwards is dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment and produces its coatings in a LEED® Gold-certified manufacturing plant. Based in Southern California, the 94-year old company has approximately 1,700 employees. Dunn-Edwards is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (TYO 4612), one of the world’s largest paint companies. For more information, visit www.dunnedwards.com.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market share leader in retail store technology and retail’s first choice for integrated in-store solutions. Together with a global team of dedicated business partners, we achieve brilliant commerce by advancing the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit toshibacommerce.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube. #EmpoweringRetail