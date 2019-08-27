FinFit Joins Kronos Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FinFit today announced it has joined the Kronos Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network, a fast-growing ecosystem of organizations utilizing the revolutionary Workforce Dimensions solution and intelligent Kronos D5 platform to help reshape the future of workforce management.

FinFit is the only national financial wellness provider that offers a holistic solution within a single platform: financial education, personalized assessments, live financial coaching, a financial dashboard to aggregate accounts and establish budgets, as well as credit and banking resources. FinFit’s seamless integration with Workforce Dimensions means that there is no administrative overhead for Kronos customers to begin the process of creating more productive, stable and motivated employees. Mutual customers will benefit from real-time data sharing that reduces administrative work, decreased absenteeism and greater productivity across their workforces.

“ The FinFit platform is a mobile-first, user-centric, technology-driven solution that provides top-tier products and services to enable employees to reduce stress and become financially stable,” said David Kilby, President of FinFit. “ Financial wellness is exploding, and with Workforce Dimensions we’ll continue to drive innovation. This integration with the Kronos D5 platform will provide employees with unique opportunities to efficiently utilize their paycheck to direct funds, saving them time and money. Our goal is to give employees the means to make smarter financial decisions and improve their overall well-being.”

Workforce Dimensions from Kronos is the first next-generation workforce management solution. Cloud-native, mobile-native, AI-powered, it delivers real-time analytics to drive in-the-moment decisions to unburden managers from time-consuming, low-value tasks and empower employees with an engaging experience. The open application programming interface framework of Kronos D5 makes it quick and simple for customers to extend the value of their workforce management investment with innovative and tightly integrated partner applications that drive user adoption.

“ Workforce Dimensions is built on a completely open and extensible platform, enabling close collaboration with partners like FinFit, that empower employees in ways that simply are not possible with legacy solutions,” said Mike May, senior director, Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network, Kronos. “ Providing a great technology experience not only drives user adoption, but it also helps organizations engage and retain a high-performing workforce.”

About FinFit

Founded in 2008, FinFit has grown to be the nation’s largest holistic financial wellness benefit platform that has transformed thousands of lives, servicing over 125,000 clients. FinFit provides a self-directed online experience that helps employees improve their financial well-being and become financially stable. Through personalized financial assessments, premier educational resources and one-on-one financial coaching, employees are motivated to increase their financial knowledge and change their behavior to better manage their finances. FinFit helps to eliminate stress in the workplace by providing sensible financial solutions like early wage access, student loan services and consumer loans made by Celtic Bank, Member FDIC, that empower employees to tackle financial challenges. FinFit is a powerful way for employers to attract and retain talent by helping employees get focused, get healthy and become more productive.