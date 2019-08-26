Valaris Announces Several New Contract Awards

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) (“Valaris” or the “Company”) announced today new contracts and contract extensions, with associated revenue backlog of $84 million, awarded subsequent to filing the Company’s most recent fleet status report on July 25, 2019.

VALARIS 8505 (ENSCO 8505) contract with Eni offshore Mexico extended by three wells, with an estimated duration of 225 days from February 2020 to September 2020

VALARIS JU-290 (Rowan Viking) awarded a contract to provide accommodation services with Repsol offshore Norway that is expected to commence in September 2019, with an estimated duration of 130 days

VALARIS JU-248 (Rowan Gorilla VI) contract with Shell offshore Trinidad extended by one month from September 2019 to October 2019

VALARIS JU-247 (Rowan Gorilla V) contract with Total in the North Sea extended by eight months from March 2020 to November 2020

VALARIS JU-117 (Ralph Coffman) contract with an undisclosed operator offshore Trinidad extended by two wells, with an estimated duration of 60 days from December 2019 to February 2020

VALARIS JU-87 (ENSCO 87) awarded a one-well contract with McMoRan Oil & Gas in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to commence in August 2019, with an estimated duration of 30 days

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. With an unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence, and a focus on technology and innovation, Valaris was rated first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research - the ninth consecutive year that the Company has earned this distinction. Valaris plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.