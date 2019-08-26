Valaris Announces Several New Contract Awards

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) (“Valaris” or the “Company”) announced today new contracts and contract extensions, with associated revenue backlog of $84 million, awarded subsequent to filing the Company’s most recent fleet status report on July 25, 2019.
- VALARIS 8505 (ENSCO 8505) contract with Eni offshore Mexico extended by three wells, with an estimated duration of 225 days from February 2020 to September 2020
- VALARIS JU-290 (Rowan Viking) awarded a contract to provide accommodation services with Repsol offshore Norway that is expected to commence in September 2019, with an estimated duration of 130 days
- VALARIS JU-248 (Rowan Gorilla VI) contract with Shell offshore Trinidad extended by one month from September 2019 to October 2019
- VALARIS JU-247 (Rowan Gorilla V) contract with Total in the North Sea extended by eight months from March 2020 to November 2020
- VALARIS JU-117 (Ralph Coffman) contract with an undisclosed operator offshore Trinidad extended by two wells, with an estimated duration of 60 days from December 2019 to February 2020
- VALARIS JU-87 (ENSCO 87) awarded a one-well contract with McMoRan Oil & Gas in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to commence in August 2019, with an estimated duration of 30 days
