FAST Partners with Sureify to Digitally Transform Insurance

ISELIN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FAST, a leading software company for the life and annuity industry, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to partner with Sureify. Sureify’s enterprise life and annuity platform, Lifetime, will leverage microservices from the FAST platform and provide carriers with innovative solutions for broadening and deepening policyholder engagement.

This partnership enables insurers and annuity providers to create a lifetime engagement model by providing valuable 360-degree insights and enabling rapid launch of the most suitable products to the right customer at the right time.

The combined solution will readily integrate with external third-party data and allow insurers to quickly build products and amend processes to address the rapidly changing demands of an evolving customer base.

“Sureify has proven its ability to increase carriers’ engagement with their policyholders while driving success stories of lapse prevention, improved persistency and better Net Promoter Score (NPS),” said Dustin Yoder, Sureify CEO and founder. “Our partnership with FAST will accelerate digital transformation, deepening the value to carriers.”

“Insurers and annuity providers recognize the goldmine they have in their data and how they can better understand and serve their customers,” said Tom Famularo, FAST founder and CEO. “The combined capabilities of FAST and Sureify, along with the rest of FAST’s platform, will enable life carriers and annuity providers to eliminate redundancy, attract and retain customers by offering a digital experience, and provide superior service their customers are demanding.”