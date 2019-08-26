Plymouth Rock Assurance and NJ 101.5 Join Forces to Keep Children Safe During Back to School Season

WOODBRIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, is pleased to announce its partnership with NJ 101.5 and morning drive-time host Bill Spadea, to help drive awareness to NJ drivers about school bus stop sign laws. Plymouth Rock will leverage the power of NJ 101.5’s total audience and social media to communicate that “Stop Means Stop” during this busy back-to-school period. Live endorsements with Bill Spadea, in addition to promotional announcements, will drive home the message that our kids are back to school so it’s crucial to drive safe and stop for school buses. The program will run through mid-September.

" We are pleased to partner with NJ 101.5 to bring awareness to the critical issue of children’s safety during this key back-to-school period," said Melissa Robinson, Marketing Director, Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey.

