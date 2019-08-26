Enigma Biomedical Group and CBD Solutions Sign Memorandum of Understanding to License Novel Investigational Tau R4 Imaging Biomarker

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enigma Biomedical Group (EBG) today announced execution of an Option Agreement to license CBD Solutions’s (CBD’s) Tau R4 imaging (TR4) biomarker CBD2115 . This option is intended to lead to an exclusive license wherein EBG will be responsible for the global development and commercialization of CBD’s early stage investigational imaging agent technology, which is being evaluated for use in Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans to assess neurodegeneration. TR4 assessment promises to provide an important new tool in advancing understanding of a range of neurodegenerative diseases such as Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, Corticobasal Degeneration and other dementias.

As part of the ultimate agreement, EBG will be responsible for the clinical development and commercialization of CBD2115 in return for payment of license fees, milestones and royalties on worldwide sales of any future marketed products. EBG, and its partner, Cerveau Technologies, Inc., will work with their collective pharmaceutical industry partners to apply this technology in association with neurodegenerative disease modifying therapy development. In the initial option period, EBG and CBD will collaborate with various members of the Enigma/Cerveau Technologies academic and pharmaceutical partner network to validate the preclinical efficacy of CBD2115.

Lee-Anne Gibbs, President of Enigma Biomedical Group said, “This is an important step in accelerating critical biomarker research projects globally. Licensing the CBD technology platform allows Enigma, and its partner, Cerveau Technologies Inc., to continue to execute the collective strategy of providing biomarkers to industry and academia to accelerate research in the field of Neurodegenerative Disease.”

“We are delighted to work together with Enigma and Enigma/Cerveau’s unique academic and pharmaceutical partner network to accelerate preclinical development of CBD2115. ” said Samuel Svensson, CEO of CBD Solutions, the project leader of the technology, “Development of a selective TR4 biomarker will be a crucial tool to improve diagnosis and enabling clinical research in CBD and PSP.

“At Enigma, we are focused on providing information and technologies to researchers and clinicians to enable the improvement of brain health,” said Rick Hiatt, Chief Executive Officer of Enigma Biomedical Group and President and CEO of Cerveau Technologies, Inc. “We are thrilled by the opportunity to work with CBD to foster development of this exciting technology. Consistent with our vision, we will make this novel imaging agent available to our pharmaceutical industry and academic partners, providing access to the broader scientific community.”

About Enigma Biomedical Group

Toronto-based Enigma Biomedical Group (EBG) enhances access to key technologies with a focus on molecular imaging and medicine. EBG offers a suite of services to the pharmaceutical industry and clinical research community to accelerate drug development and global access. EBG partners with academic institutions and universities to foster and broaden access to novel research.

About Cerveau Technologies, Inc.

Cerveau Technologies, Inc. is a collaboration between Enigma Biomedical Group, Inc. and Sinotau Pharmaceutical Group. Cerveau's vision is to globally develop diagnostics and technology that positively impact patients with neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's disease.

About CBD Solutions

CBD Solutions was founded in 2013 with the goal to find a cure for the neurodegenerative disease Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD). The lack of research and diagnostic tools has made this a challenging task. Our vision is to assemble the best researchers in the field, to fund and support their work and ultimately find a treatment for this devastating disease.

www.cbdsolutions.se