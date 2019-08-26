KBRA Releases Report on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Risk by Sector

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its report on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Risk by Sector. This research report provides a sector-by-sector synopsis of how ESG factors may affect KBRA’s credit analysis.

The main takeaways from the report are:

KBRA weighs all relevant factors when assessing credit risk, including ESG factors, where applicable. In addition, KBRA assesses the relevance of ESG factors to key credit metrics and their possible effects on the credit risk of an issuer.

ESG factors are broad and diverse, and there is no precise definition as to what constitutes an ESG investment. The factors, metrics, and data used in assessing ESG can vary.

KBRA is actively monitoring evolving ESG trends to provide investors with insightful credit analyses to aid in their decision-making. KBRA expects investor demand for ESG-related investments to increase as demographics, public opinion on social justice issues, and the effect of climate change continue to evolve.

As the first credit rating agency to rate securities in both the property assessed clean energy (PACE) and distributed power bond markets, KBRA has been a leader in the ESG space. KBRA is committed to its continued evaluation of ESG trends as they relate to credit analysis and will be transparent about the credit impact of ESG factors in its rating reports, alongside all factors that influence credit.

To access the full report, click here.

