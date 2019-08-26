Brag House Signs Stats Perform to Power the Ultimate Social Platform for College Sports

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in sports AI and data, announced a new deal to provide college sports data to the trivia-based sporting application Brag House.

Brag House gives college sports fans a unique way to showcase their fandom by allowing them to wager “Brag Bucks” on sports trivia questions and predictions, with the opportunity to win real money. Players compete in trivia-style competitions where users make skilled predictions on anything from players, to teams to conferences. Users can participate in pre-set competitions or create their own trivia and prediction-based questions and compete against their friends in a ‘winner-take-all’ format, all while representing their favorite college teams. Most important, Brag House provides a social network for “lovers of college sports” where users can create original content, set-up profiles and tout their sports knowledge with friends.

By signing with Stats Perform, Brag House is now able to offer users content derived from the most extensive and accurate sports data available as they look to prove their sports knowledge dominance. Stats Perform’s fast data will power quick updates to the prediction game, giving users plenty of time to brag through the social app.

“College sports have some of the most passionate fans that are deeply knowledgeable about their alma mater and favorite teams,” Stats Perform Chief Revenue Officer Steve Xeller said. “Brag House provides an exciting outlet for fans to tune-in, test their knowledge and challenge their friends to some of the latest trivia-based questions. We are thrilled to support Brag House in driving fan-engagement and user-adoption by providing the industry’s deepest, most accurate sports data. With more AI-powered fan engagement solutions coming to market, we look forward to finding new ways to engage users.”

Launching ahead of the college football season, Brag House is preparing to expand its offerings to include men’s college basketball later this fall. The application issued a soft launch during the end of the 2018/19 college football bowl season yielding overwhelmingly positive results. All profits were donated to charity.

“Professional sports are great, but nothing even remotely compares to the rivalries you find from college football. The Brag House app provides a platform to let college sports fans engage with their friends and favorite teams in a way that hones in on this passion for a favorite team in a way that is not currently available on the app market,” Brag House CEO Lavell Juan said. “To generate the best personalized experience possible, the app needs fast and accurate data from all ongoing college games. Our new agreement with Stats Perform allows the Brag House app to update content in real-time, giving users live updates to their trivia and prediction-based competitions. We are thrilled to officially launch Brag House over the next month and provide a new destination for college fans to brag about their sports knowledge.”

Brag House is already available in the App Store and Google Play.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbooks, teams and leagues.