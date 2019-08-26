Chase Ultimate Rewards® Adds Largest International Airline’s Loyalty Program as New Point Transfer Partner: Emirates airline’s Emirates Skywards

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chase Card Services, a division of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., and Emirates are bringing international destinations closer for cardmembers with the addition of Emirates Skywards as the newest Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer partner. Eligible Chase credit cardmembers can transfer Ultimate Rewards points at 1 to 1 value to Emirates Skywards, the loyalty program of Emirates and flydubai. Chase cardmembers now have the opportunity to transfer points to a total of 13 leading airline and hotel loyalty programs through Ultimate Rewards, reaching thousands of destinations worldwide.

“Our cardmembers value choices when redeeming points and we are excited to work with Emirates to provide another great option for getting the most out of their card rewards,” said Ed Olebe, Head of Ultimate Rewards and Loyalty Solutions at Chase. “Through Emirates Skywards, Ultimate Rewards points can be Chase cardmembers’ ticket to even more destinations across 85 countries, worldwide.”

Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Chase Sapphire Preferred®, and Ink Business Preferred® cardmembers, can transfer Ultimate Rewards points to their Emirates Skywards account in increments of 1,000 at full 1:1 value—meaning one Chase Ultimate Rewards point is equal to one Skywards Mile. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for a wide range of rewards, including booking flights and luxurious hotels, as well as excursions, cultural events, and exclusive shopping opportunities.

Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Skywards said: “We warmly welcome Chase cardmembers to the Skywards family and to a whole new world of personalized travel experiences, spanning more than 150 destinations on six continents. Both Chase and Emirates Skywards strive to know our customers better, anticipate their needs and wow them with inspirational experiences. With the Chase partnership, we offer one more opportunity for our 2M strong member base in the US to reach a reward ticket or an upgrade much faster and enjoy our award-winning service onboard one of our 100 Emirates flights departing the US every week.”

Chase Ultimate Rewards is the loyalty and rewards program for Chase cardmembers, offering a wide variety of redemption options, including travel, gift cards, cash back and experiences, plus paying with points for Apple products, Amazon.com purchases and more. For more information on Ultimate Rewards, visit www.Chase.com/UltimateRewards

About Emirates Skywards

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, offers four tiers of membership – Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum – with each membership tier providing exclusive privileges. Emirates Skywards members earn Skywards Miles when they fly on Emirates, flydubai or partner airlines, or when they use their programme’s designated hotels, car rentals, financial, leisure and lifestyle partners. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including tickets on Emirates or flydubai, plus Emirates Skywards partner airlines, hotel accommodation, excursions and exclusive shopping. Visit Emirates Skywards online at: www.emirates.com/skywards or https://skywards.flydubai.com/en/login

About Emirates

Emirates is the world’s largest international airline, flying to more than 150 destinations in 85 countries and territories. Emirates has a fleet of 269 aircraft and is the world’s largest operator of the Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 family of aircraft. The airline’s luxurious amenities, regionally inspired gourmet cuisine, award-winning inflight entertainment system – ice – and unmatched hospitality provided by its iconic multilingual cabin crew from over 130 nationalities have made Emirates one of the world’s most recognized airline brands.

For more information, visit emirates.com

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: Nearly 5,000 branches in 28 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.