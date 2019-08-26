REPEAT/Halo Labs Awarded Two Permanent Licenses at Second California Facility

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halo Labs Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company") (NEO: HALO, OTCQX: AGEEF, Germany: A9KN) is pleased to announce that the Company has been awarded two permanent California state licenses: a Type 11 Distribution and a Type 7 Volatile Manufacturing, for the company’s second facility in Cathedral City (“ICL 9”). As previously disclosed, ICL 9 also has Cathedral City local cannabis business licenses for both manufacturing and distribution.

ICL 9 features 7,800 square feet of manufacturing space and is closely located to Halo’s currently operating Type 7 manufacturing facility, Coastal Harvest. In addition, Coastal Harvest recently received its city cannabis distribution license and the Company is now poised to apply for permanent state license there as well. Cathedral City planning approval hearings for distribution and manufacturing at ICL 9 and distribution at Coastal Harvest are slated for September.

Halo now has a full suite of multiple licensed activities across 9,400 square feet at the Company’s expanding Southern California campus including:

Extraction (both volatile and nonvolatile solvents)

Infusion

Assembly & Packaging

Labeling

Wholesale of manufactured products to distributors

Distribution to all other state licensees including retailers

Conducting official Certificate of Analysis (“COA”) testing for finished goods

Katharyn Field, Chief Strategy Officer commented, “We are on track to build out our Southern California Cathedral City Campus. These additional licenses and the use of ICL9 will enable us to implement large scale assembly and packaging as well as quick order fulfillment for white label and finished goods distributors and customers.” Ms. Field continued, “We are currently evaluating expansion opportunities in Northern California as well.”

ABOUT HALO

Halo is a cannabis extraction company that develops and manufactures quality cannabis oils and concentrates, which are the fastest growing segments in the cannabis industry. Halo is a global leader in cannabis oil and concentrates, having produced over 4 million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. The Company has expertise across all major cannabis manufacturing processes, leveraging a variety of proprietary processes and products. The forward-thinking company is led by a strong management team with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently operating in California and Oregon, as well as in Nevada with our partner Just Quality, LLC, and in Lesotho with the Bophelo strategic partnership. With a consumer-centric focus, Halo will continue to market innovative, branded, and private label products across multiple product categories.

For further information regarding Halo, see Halo’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Halo’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Halo’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, Halo’s build out of the Company’s Cathedral City campus, expansion opportunities in Northern California, and ability to conduct large scale assembly and packaging as well as quick order fulfillment for white label and finished goods distributors and customers.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Halo is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions. Although Halo believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Halo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Halo or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.