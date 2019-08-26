Zetron Selects Clumio Backup As a Service

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clumio, innovator of authentic SaaS for enterprise backup, today announced Zetron as a new customer. With Clumio, Zetron achieves all the benefits of backup without the management burden – allowing the company to reduce cost and allocate staff and resources more effectively.

Zetron is established as one of the most reliable and trusted brands for integrated command and control solutions and information services for public safety, transportation and healthcare markets. “Clumio meets our strategic directive to manage our mission-critical applications in a SaaS first-Cloud first manner. Our former backup solution required significant babysitting and management,” said Kevin Erwin, Director of IT, Zetron. “With Clumio, we no longer need an engineer dedicated only to backup, on-prem hardware or software troubleshooting. Day to day management is a breeze and setting up Clumio has been one of the most pleasant experiences in my 25 years in IT.”

Clumio is a secure, backup as a service that consolidates the protection of an enterprise data center and any remote sites with no hardware or software to size, configure, manage - or even buy at all. As enterprises move aggressively to cloud, they can use Clumio to protect workloads like VMware Cloud on AWS and native AWS services. Authentic SaaS protects data regardless of where it resides and delivers these benefits to the enterprise:

● Easy to Manage

● Predictable Costs

● Scale On-Demand

● Global Compliance

● Always-on Security

“The sentiment of Zetron speaks to exactly why we started Clumio. No enterprise or IT department needs to be shackled by the time, complexity and expense of building and managing hardware and software for backup, on-prem or in the cloud,” said Poojan Kumar, Clumio co-founder and CEO. “Successfully delivering against digital transformation initiatives begins with the cloud and Clumio backup as a service. We built a SaaS solution on the public cloud with the mission to protect customers’ data wherever it is stored, including VMware Cloud on AWS.”

“We had a PCI assessment recently and, for the first time, we were able to demonstrate real-time recovery to the auditors of any type of file and also whole virtual machines. That was invaluable,” said Kevin Erwin, Director of IT, Zetron. “With Clumio, we were able to easily test restoring files and we passed the audit with flying colors.”

Visit www.clumio.com or see us at VMworld Booth #233 to learn more.

About Clumio

Clumio is the innovator of authentic SaaS for enterprise backup. Using this secure service, organizations eliminate hardware and software for on-premise backup and avoid the complexity and cost of running 3rd party backup software in the cloud. As enterprises move aggressively to cloud, they use Clumio to protect workloads like VMware Cloud on AWS and native AWS services. Born in the public cloud, Clumio can leverage the most modern cloud services to ensure it meets the current and future backup requirements of the most demanding enterprises. For more information, visit: www.clumio.com

About Zetron, Inc.

Zetron has been designing and manufacturing integrated mission-critical communications systems since 1980. Its offerings include NG9-1-1 call-taking, CAD, mapping, dispatch, voice logging, fire station alerting, and location service systems. They are expandable, interoperable, and able to support geo-diverse operations. What’s more, Zetron backs its products with technical support, training, and project management services known for their skill and responsiveness. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, and a global network of partners, resellers, and system integrators, Zetron has installed thousands of systems and tens of thousands of console positions worldwide. Zetron is a wholly owned subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation. For more information, visit: www.zetron.com.