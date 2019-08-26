Seven Seas Water Announces Extension of Water Supply Agreement in The Bahamas

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seven Seas Water, an operating segment of AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS) (“AquaVenture” or the “Company”), a leader in Water-as-a-Service® (“WAAS®”) solutions, today announced that it has extended its agreement with its customer in The Bahamas by 9 years. Under this agreement, the Company will continue delivering potable water and wastewater treatment services to the Emerald Bay development in Great Exuma, The Bahamas. In addition, the Company will be performing certain equipment upgrade services for the customer.

Olaf N. Krohg, CEO of Seven Seas Water, commented: “We are pleased to announce the execution of this agreement, which extends our relationship with a valued customer we have served since 2009. This is our second contract extension and exemplifies the long-term relationships we seek to develop with our customers. We look forward to continuing to provide high levels of service under this contract for the next decade.”

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture is a multinational provider of WAAS® solutions that provide customers a reliable and cost-effective source of clean drinking and process water primarily under long-term contracts that minimize capital investment by the customer. AquaVenture is composed of two operating platforms: Quench, a leading provider of filtered water systems and related services with approximately 150,000 units installed at institutional and commercial customer locations across the U.S. and Canada; and Seven Seas Water, a multinational provider of desalination and wastewater treatment solutions, providing more than 8.5 billion gallons of potable, high purity industrial grade and ultra-pure water per year to governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers.

About Seven Seas Water

Seven Seas Water offers WAAS® solutions by providing outsourced desalination, wastewater treatment and water reuse solutions for governmental, municipal (including utility districts), industrial, property developer and hospitality customers. Our desalination solutions utilize seawater reverse osmosis and other purification technologies to produce potable and high purity industrial process water in high volumes for customers operating in regions with limited access to potable water. Our wastewater treatment and water reuse solutions include scalable modular treatment plants, field-erected treatment plants and temporary bypass plants that are used by our customers to treat and convert wastewater into effluent or reclaimed water prior to being released back into the environment.