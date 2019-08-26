Susan G. Komen® and Southwest Value Partners Join Forces to Fight Breast Cancer in Middle Tennessee

DALLAS & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recognizing a shared commitment to fight breast cancer and support community health and wellness, Southwest Value Partners (SWVP), owner and operator of the expansive Nashville Yards development, and Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today announced a new multi-year strategic partnership that will help elevate the nonprofit’s presence and activities in Nashville’s urban core. As part of the partnership, Nashville Yards will host future Komen events, including the Central Tennessee MORE THAN PINK Walk.

“This partnership builds on Susan G. Komen’s long history of partnering with leaders across the nation who share a passion for serving their communities,” said Susan G. Komen CEO Paula Schneider. “Thanks to a significant commitment from one of the most exciting development projects in Nashville, we will be launching a series of national and local events hosted at Nashville Yards over the next three years, providing a home for inspiring family-friendly events that unite people behind a shared purpose.”

Nashville Yards is a 17-acre project located in the heart of downtown Nashville. When complete, the project will be a walkable, urban community featuring high-end hospitality offerings, including a luxury Grand Hyatt with one of the largest meeting spaces in the city; exceptional retail and restaurant options; a four-acre entertainment district and concert venue spearheaded by AEG Worldwide and MGM; creative and Class-A+ office space anchoring Amazon’s future Operations Center of Excellence in Nashville, TN; and beautifully-designed residential units. The development will benefit from open plazas and green spaces, including a 1.3-acre urban park that will span the west side of the project from Broadway to Church Street.

“We believe strongly in building a healthy and sustainable environment for visitors and residents alike, and that manifests not only in how we design Nashville Yards and create the structures and green spaces, but also in the partnerships we establish with others in the community,” said Cary Mack, co-managing partner of SWVP. “Our relationship with Susan G. Komen enhances our commitment to encouraging wellness and promoting healthy living initiatives throughout the Nashville Yards development.”

In addition to providing a home for Komen’s events and activities in Central Tennessee, funds raised through the partnership will support Komen’s work to save lives and end breast cancer through breakthrough research and real-time support to affected women and men, including those in Nashville and Central Tennessee, who need help connecting to potentially life-saving care.

To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com or follow @NashvilleYards on Twitter and Instagram. For a listing of upcoming Susan G. Komen events and initiatives in Central Tennessee, visit www.komencentraltennessee.org.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $988 million in breakthrough research and provided more than $2.2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 60 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. That promise has become Komen’s promise to all people facing breast cancer. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

About Southwest Value Partners

SWVP was founded in 1990 as a privately-held real estate investment company with principal offices in San Diego, California and Phoenix, Arizona. The firm is co-managed by Cary Mack and Mark Schlossberg, and has a long history of successful commercial office, hospitality, multi-family, and mixed-use development projects. For more information about SWVP, visit www.swvp.com.