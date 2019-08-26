Druva Announces Availability of its Data Protection Platform on VMware Cloud Marketplace™

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Druva, Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, today announced it is the first SaaS-based data protection and management solution to be both certified for VMware Cloud on AWS and available on VMware Cloud Marketplace™.

VMware Cloud Marketplace enables customers to discover and deploy validated, third-party solutions for VMware-based platforms – across public, private and hybrid cloud environments. Once validated, partners can easily publish their solutions for VMware customers across platforms. Customers will be able to access these third-party partner solutions directly from their cloud environments, while also being able to experience the convenience of features such as notifications, reporting, and analytics.

As customers increasingly leverage cloud-based infrastructure and services, it’s critical that applications are compatible with their cloud architectures. With the addition of Druva to VMware Cloud Marketplace, customers can now leverage a single platform to protect data across all their environments, ensuring business continuity with cloud-based and VMware environment failback while benefiting from completely autonomous enterprise data resiliency and up to 50 percent lower TCO. Druva offers customers pay-as-you-go pricing, near infinite scalability and enhanced governance and compliance capabilities to ensure data security. Additionally, by managing all backups in a single repository, customers can now more easily turn their data into an asset, utilizing it for such services as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and business analytics. Users are able to realize all these benefits through Druva’s web-based interface, which never requires any hardware or software, and can be deployed in as little as 15 minutes.

“Enterprises adopting the public cloud require next-generation technologies that align with their new architectures and business models," said Mike Palmer, Chief Product Officer, Druva. "VMware and Druva are enabling this modern infrastructure - dramatically lowering costs, simplifying on-premises IT processes with zero hardware requirements, and delivering unlimited scale - to meet today's needs. Now it is even easier for enterprises to harness secondary data sets for larger business transformation goals, improving everything from business continuity and compliance reporting to disaster recovery, security and analytics."

“We are pleased to see Druva’s data protection and management solution available on VMware Cloud Marketplace,” said Milin Desai, GM, Cloud Services, VMware. “Validated technologies, such as Druva, enable IT teams to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and create operational consistency across cloud environments. We’re excited to work with partners such as Druva to empower customers to fully leverage their cloud investments.”

