PrairieFire Wealth Planning Advisory Firm Joins Sanctuary Wealth

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PrairieFire Wealth Planning, the independent investment advisory team led by industry veteran Matt C. Meline, CFP®, will join Sanctuary Wealth. The Des Moines, Iowa-based group is the seventh breakaway to join Sanctuary’s network of top advisors since June, altogether adding more than $2.2 billion in assets under management.

Over the past 17 years, Meline has provided financial planning services to select families, working closely with executives and entrepreneurs to deliver a broad range of wealth management services. He has led numerous advisory teams throughout his career, and previously managed $100 million in assets at Morgan Stanley.

“ The PrairieFire principle comes from my experience of shedding an old mindset in order to cultivate a more fulfilling one. It’s a process that I believe is missing from the conventional approach to financial advice, and it’s become my driving focus to introduce it to the benefit of my clients,” Meline said. “ When searching for a partner to execute this vision, Sanctuary Wealth was the obvious choice, given its seasoned leadership, business platform and unwavering commitment to a culture of collaboration and growth.”

“ Matt’s mindset in creating PrairieFire Wealth Planning is exactly in line with Sanctuary Wealth’s goal to redefine the independent space with Partnered Independence,” said Jim Dickson, Sanctuary Wealth CEO and founder. “ We’re excited to further expand our presence in the Midwest and help Matt and his team serve clients with a forward-thinking vision and expertise.”

More information about PrairieFire Wealth Planning may be found at prairiefirewealth.com.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth, an $8 billion partner-owned global wealth management firm, brings together an elite network of wealth advisors of the highest caliber, handpicked for their experience, fiduciary mindset, and unparalleled performance levels. These talented advisors operate with their clients’ best interests as their primary focus, backed by Partnered Independence℠. Partnered Independence℠ ensures Sanctuary Wealth advisors have comprehensive support in all aspects of serving their clients and growing their businesses. Through its subsidiaries, Sanctuary Securities and Sanctuary Advisors, Sanctuary Wealth offers a comprehensive menu of products and services to individual and institutional clients.