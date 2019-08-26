Nichols College Selects ACI Worldwide to Simplify Student Payments

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that Nichols College has selected ACI’s bill payment solution to improve its students’ bill pay experience.

Founded in 1815, Nichols College is a private institution based in Massachusetts. To accommodate students’ expectations for convenient payment options, Nichols College selected ACI’s market-leading bill payment solution, which provides fast and easy ways to pay bills. Students can settle their accounts and make various on-campus purchases through digital channels, including mobile payments such as text-to-pay and digital wallets.

Nichols College needed to ensure its bill pay solution integrated seamlessly with Ellucian Colleague, its main ERP system. ACI offers deep integration into all existing ERP systems, enabling Nichols College to create a single, simple way for students to pay, all through a secure environment.

“For families and students, paying for college can be stressful. By offering them convenient options to pay their bills on time, we can help take some of that stress out of the equation. We selected ACI for this very reason,” said Jamie Skowyra, vice president for Business & Finance, Nichols College. “Its bill payment solution also easily integrates with Ellucian Colleague – the main system through which our students interact with various campus-wide departments. This results in not only an improved payment experience, but also increased student satisfaction and less staff time spent on payments.”

“As digital payments continue to rapidly advance, students have come to expect payments to be fast, simple and secure,” said Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “With ACI, Nichols College will be able to provide its students with easier ways to pay, satisfying the need for modern payments and a gratifying consumer experience that Millennials and the Gen Z population anticipate.”

ACI’s bill payment solution offers students convenient payment plan options and industry-leading security for all their campus payment needs. Its new Student Payment Portal, which is part of the bill payment solution, enables students to securely manage and streamline college payments while providing higher education institutions with a modern customized solution that extends the look and feel of their current website. More than 300 higher education institutions trust ACI for improving student satisfaction and payments security with its campus commerce systems.

