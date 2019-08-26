DataRobot and CallMiner Partner to Accelerate AI Capabilities

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataRobot, the leader in enterprise AI, and CallMiner, the leading provider of AI-fueled speech and customer engagement analytics solutions, today announced a partnership designed to accelerate AI capabilities within the contact and customer experience center. Through this strategic alliance, CallMiner will leverage DataRobot’s automated machine learning technology and expertise for even more rapid behavioral insight revealing the intent, sentiment and action drivers that matter most for customer experience (CX) and contact center optimization. DataRobot will tap into CallMiner’s extensive conversation analytics capabilities that drive better outcomes, such as improving agent effectiveness, increasing customer satisfaction, or even recommending the next best sales action to an agent in real time.

As a leader in conversational intelligence, CallMiner empowers organizations to extract and take action with proven expertise based upon more than 15 years of experience and more than two billion hours of mined conversations. By partnering with DataRobot, CallMiner has dramatically reduced the time needed to build, deploy, and manage its machine learning models at scale.

“DataRobot has allowed us to accelerate the pace at which conversational intelligence can affect a business’ success,” said Jeff Gallino, CTO and Founder at CallMiner. “While we’ve been deploying AI techniques in speech analytics for years, by automating and standardizing through DataRobot, we are drastically reducing the amount of time it takes to build models and deliver insights from conversations.”

DataRobot will take advantage of CallMiner’s ability to provide a massive amount of labeled conversational data. This rich repository of business intelligence can be mined to create valuable accurate training datasets for its automated machine learning platform. One example of this partnership in action is predicting customer churn and CX impact. With the combined power of DataRobot and CallMiner, enterprises can determine what behaviors, processes, and product decisions affect the likelihood of a customer to end their relationship because of dissatisfaction, or to refer the company to friends in a positive light. Companies can then incorporate both this AI insight and prediction into their business practices to perform at the highest level possible.

“DataRobot’s mission is to help companies use data to extract value and solve challenges in ways that previously weren’t possible, and voice is prime for disruption,” said Seann Gardiner, EVP of Business Development, DataRobot. “We’re pleased to collaborate with CallMiner as our first voice partner and look forward to working together to help customers realize remarkable value and ROI from AI initiatives.”

