Aptar Partners with Nippon Closures to Provide Innovative Tethered Beverage Closure Solutions

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in dispensing, drug delivery and active packaging solutions, and Nippon Closures Co., Ltd. (NCC), a leading company in Japan for bottle closures, announced today that they have entered into an exclusive partnership to cross-license technology for tethered beverage closures. This is the first cross-license, registered intellectual property exchange between NCC and Aptar. The companies intend to expand this exchange into other areas as well.

Together, Aptar and NCC are working to continuously improve the consumer drinking experience, while also creating solutions for beverage closures that are better for the environment.

Flip Lid by Aptar is a consumer friendly dispensing closure designed to promote post use recycling as the closure remains united with the bottle throughout its lifecycle, making it more likely to be collected and sent through the recycling stream with the container.

NCC’s innovative StrapBand solution is also a tethered solution available for today’s flat caps which provides a hinge functionality with a wide opening angle and a click sound when tethered. The StrapBand solution can be applied to flat caps and sports caps, for both still and carbonated beverages.

“ We are pleased to partner with NCC on the cross-licensing of registered intellectual property for tethered beverage closures as we look to grow our portfolio of dispensing closures that are more convenient for consumers and more sustainable for the environment. Aptar and NCC are committed to keeping beverage caps attached to the bottle to promote better recyclability and we look forward to working together to bring even more innovative solutions to market,” said Marc Prieur, President, Aptar Food + Beverage.

“ We are delighted to start our partnership with Aptar with a cross-license agreement between our tethered beverage closures (Flip Lid and StrapBand) which provide the value of being environmentally friendly and convenient to use. We believe that, in the future, our cooperation will allow us to further develop innovative technologies beyond tethered beverage closures to help solve social environmental problems with more eco-friendly, easy to use and resource-energy saving products,” explained Hisashi Nakajima, President, Nippon Closures Co., Ltd.

Flip Lid and StrapBand meet the requirements of the single-use plastics (SUP) regulation in Europe, that introduced design requirements to connect caps to bottles, thereby increasing the number of closures which are collected and recycled, and the AB 319 California proposal in the US, which intended that plastic closures remain attached to containers. Aptar and NCC remain committed to reducing their impact on the planet while creating top quality, sustainable products.

About Aptar

Aptar is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create innovative packaging technologies that build brand value for its customers, and, in turn, make a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of people around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 14,000 dedicated employees in 18 different countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

About Nippon Closures Co., Ltd.

Nippon Closures Co., Ltd. (NCC), a leading company in Japan for bottle closures since 1941, has been producing closures with high functionability that meet the needs in beverages, food, drugs and other fields. With the changing lifestyles and global shifts in the industrial structure, the value sought from closures is diversifying and becoming increasingly sophisticated. Under these circumstances, we endeavor to reliably supply high quality products at appropriate prices, continue to seek products that are safe, easy to use, environmentally conscious, and pursue world-leading development while remaining aware of global advancement in closure technologies. With these efforts, we aspire to distribute our products, technologies and expertise to the world and in doing so contribute to people and society. NCC is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and has four production plants in Japan and five subsidiaries in overseas locations. For more information, visit https://www.ncc-caps.co.jp/english/.

