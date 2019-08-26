CyrusOne Selected by Data Canopy to Expand Their Data Center Capabilities in the United States

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global colocation solutions provider CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) today announced an agreement with Data Canopy to expand their data center network to now include Cincinnati, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; Raleigh, North Carolina and Santa Clara, California upon its completion. Data Canopy is a hybrid infrastructure provider, reducing the cost and complexity of hybrid and multi-cloud environments by connecting, storing, and securing physical and virtual infrastructure.

“Partnering with Data Canopy allows us to provide access to enhanced services in our data centers that adhere to evolving industry and customer needs,” Scott Hanna, VP East Region of CyrusOne. “This agreement broadens our partnership to provide local businesses with greater connectivity as well as custom cloud and storage capabilities at a national scale.”

“Our partnership with CyrusOne enables us to deliver a stable and highly reliable infrastructure that is flexible and scalable enough to meet our partners’ and clients’ needs,” said Ryan Barbera, CEO of Data Canopy. “The newly announced locations extend our colocation hosting as well as private and public cloud capabilities, enabling our partners to deliver the full breadth of Data Canopy’s hybrid infrastructure solutions to each market.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its nearly 50 data centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne can be found at www.CyrusOne.com.

About Data Canopy

Data Canopy is a nationwide hybrid infrastructure provider. We reduce the cost and complexity of hybrid and multi-cloud environments by connecting, storing, and securing your physical and virtual infrastructure under one invoice. Custom-fit data center solutions ensure you are getting the infrastructure, network, redundancy, and security that best support your data and business needs now and as you grow. Contact us at 703-594-5200 to learn more.