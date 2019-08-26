Show Me State’s Newest RIA Shows Investors the Power of Independence: Chuck Cooper Launches StrongBox Wealth in Missouri with Dynasty Financial Partners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading wealth advisor Chuck Cooper today announced that he and his team have partnered with Dynasty Financial Partners to form an independent wealth management firm called StrongBox Wealth based in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Prior to co-founding StrongBox Wealth, he served as Managing Director-Investments for Cooper Wealth Management Group and a Branch Manager for Wells Fargo Advisors in Missouri.

Strongbox Wealth has a total of three professionals including two advisors:

Chuck Cooper, CFP ® is the Managing Partner of StrongBox Wealth. He has been providing financial solutions and wealth management advice to his clients for over 25 years. Mr. Cooper has deep ties to Missouri - he graduated in 1992 from University of Missouri-Columbia with a B.S. in Business and he serves his community as Director and Past-Chair for Velocity Lee’s Summit, a resource group for entrepreneurs, while also supporting the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation through its Regional Advisory Council.

. Previously, he was Vice President – Investment Officer with Cooper Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors. He is also committed to his community: having served on the Board of Directors for the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce since 2013 and currently as its Board Chair, and on the Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation’s Advisory Board since 2017. He received his B.S. and M.A. from the University of Missouri – Columbia in ’03 and ’06. Kathy Postoak is the Director of Operations. She has been an integral part of the team for over 20 years and is a registered client associate who specializes in client account administration and operation.

“With StrongBox Wealth, we have intentionally built a business model for scalable growth. We plan to expand the firm through highly selective partner advisor additions, as well as establish an affiliated network model for breakaway advisors desiring to join an established RIA. We believe that many advisors seek an authentic client first model combined with true independence,” said Mr. Cooper. “We selected Dynasty to be a strategic partner empowering our ownership of a genuine independent RIA firm as they enable us to draw the straightest possible line between two points – the client and objective financial advice. Ultimately, StrongBox Wealth expects to integrate tax, legal, risk management and professional services to create an ensemble of client resources.”

The name StrongBox Wealth is derived from the concept of providing a central place where clients entrust all of their financial needs, goals and life circumstances.

“Chuck and his team are a well-established financial advisory team in Missouri and they are well-positioned for growth. We expect them to flourish in the independent space,” said Shirl Penney, President & CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners. “We are pleased that an increasing number of RIAs are choosing Dynasty as their platform services partner to help them scale, grow, expand margins, operate more efficiently, and better care for their clients. We are thrilled to welcome StrongBox Wealth to the Dynasty Network!”

“Chuck had a world of options to consider and he chose the fully independent model, supported by Dynasty, for his clients and team. We expect StrongBox Wealth to transition seamlessly to the new framework,” said John Sullivan, Dynasty’s Director of Network Development, Central Division, “The independent movement continues to gain more traction in the central part of the country and we expect more like minded advisory teams to follow in Chuck’s footsteps.”

StrongBox Wealth is a financial advisory firm based in Lee’s Summit in Missouri. Their clients include high net worth families, business owners and entrepreneurs in Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Texas, Florida and Arizona. At StrongBox Wealth, the team offers clients premier customized planning through integrated portfolio management, delivering concierge-level service, all enabled by leading technology solutions providers. For more information, please visit www.strongboxwealth.com.

About Dynasty Financial Partners

Dynasty Financial Partners is known for assisting advisors of integrity to better service their clients, run their businesses more profitably, grow faster, and enhance the enterprise value of their firms. Dynasty does this by providing wealth management and technology platforms for select independent financial advisory firms. Dynasty creates access to valuable resources and industry-leading capabilities through an open architecture platform, enabling advisors to address their clients’ needs and to protect and grow their wealth. Dynasty supports independent advisors and their teams in being independent, but not alone, by creating exclusive community events and experiences. Dynasty also offers access to flexible capital solutions to help advisors expand, scale, and grow their business. Dynasty’s core principle is “objectivity without compromise,” and the firm is committed to developing solutions that allow investment advisors to act as true fiduciaries to their clients. ​

