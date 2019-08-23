KBRA Releases Report Assigning an AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, TX Series 2019 A & B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 22, 2019 Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, Texas (the “Authority”) Sales and Use Tax Refunding Bonds Series 2019A and Taxable Series 2019B. This rating is supported by the Authority’s strong pledged revenue base that has performed well despite exposure to oil and gas industry cycles and a sizable and growing service area that represents a substantial proportion of the nation’s fifth largest metropolitan area.

Issuer: Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, Texas Assigned Rating(s) Outlook Sales and Use Tax Refunding Bonds Series 2019A AA+ Stable Sales and Use Tax Refunding Bonds Taxable Series 2019B AA+ Stable

To access the report, click here.

Methodology:

