KBRA Releases Report Assigning an AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, TX Series 2019 A & B

NEW YORK--()--On August 22, 2019 Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, Texas (the “Authority”) Sales and Use Tax Refunding Bonds Series 2019A and Taxable Series 2019B. This rating is supported by the Authority’s strong pledged revenue base that has performed well despite exposure to oil and gas industry cycles and a sizable and growing service area that represents a substantial proportion of the nation’s fifth largest metropolitan area.

Issuer: Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, Texas

Assigned

Rating(s)

Outlook

Sales and Use Tax Refunding Bonds Series 2019A

AA+

Stable

Sales and Use Tax Refunding Bonds Taxable Series 2019B

AA+

Stable

Methodology:

Contacts

Analytical:
Harvey Zachem, Managing Director
(646) 731-2385
hzachem@kbra.com

Justin Schneider, Senior Analyst
(646) 731-2453
jschneider@kbra.com

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director
(646) 731-2347
kdaly@kbra.com

