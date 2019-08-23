JK Moving Commits to Hiring and Preserving Positions for National Guard Reserves

STERLING, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JK Moving Services, a global moving, storage, relocation, and logistics enterprise, became the first moving company to sign a Statement of Support with the District of Columbia National Guard in a ceremony with Brigadier General (Ret) Lawrence Gillespie. By doing so, the company put its commitment in writing to employing those serving in the National Guard Reserves, supporting the Reservists even while training and deployed.

“We are honored to deepen our relationship with the National Guard. JK Moving has a long history of providing career opportunities to veterans transitioning, active military members, and the National Guard and Reserve. We value the leadership, reliability and dedication that armed forces members bring to our team,” explained Chuck Kuhn, CEO.

JK Moving executives recently met with the General and members of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), the lead U.S. Defense Department program promoting cooperation and understanding between civilian employers and their National Guard and Reserve employees, at JK Moving headquarters. The Statement of Support Program is the cornerstone of ESGR’s effort to gain and maintain employer support for the Guard and Reserve and encourages employers to act as advocates for employee participation in the military.

The company’s commitment to service members also includes participating in a new pilot program with the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration that helps more qualifying service members between the ages of 18 and 21 to obtain a Commercial Driver's License. In addition, the company is partnering with the Army Reserves via the Private Public Partnership program to provide soldiers with unique training opportunities. JK also works with the Wounded Warrior Regiment located at Fort Belvoir to help those who have returned from combat missions to transition into the civilian sector.

JK has a team of recruiters that specifically works with military candidates to understand military skills experience and training to find career opportunities that best align with their knowledge, skills and capabilities. The company’s military-focused hiring efforts fit with JK’s commitment to attract and retain the very best employees, providing them with ongoing career development and a path for advancement. The company offers a formal Wellness Program; competitive compensation; a generous safe harbor 401(k) and company-paid profit-sharing program; tuition reimbursement; paid time off; an Employee Assistance Program; comprehensive medical, dental vision, and ancillary benefit coverages; bonus incentives; and employee volunteer opportunities—including the JK Community Farm.

ABOUT JK MOVING SERVICES

For 35 years, JK Moving Services – the largest independently owned and operated moving company in North America – has provided local, long distance, and global relocation services to a variety of commercial, residential, and government clients. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, the company maintains a full-time, professionally trained staff of relocation and move management experts committed to providing the highest level of customer care. www.JKMoving.com