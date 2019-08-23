P&G 2019 Annual Report Details Strategic Choices, Strong Results, Superior Brands and Shareholder Value

We’ve built Citizenship into our business, and it’s not only doing good, it’s building trust and equity with consumers, and driving growth and value creation for shareholders—a force for good and a force for growth. Learn more in P&G's 2019 Annual Report. www.pg.com/annualreport2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procter & Gamble's focus on superiority, productivity and improving P&G’s organization and culture created value for shareholders and made a positive difference in results in fiscal 2019, P&G said in its 2019 Annual Report, published today at www.pg.com/annualreport2019.

The Annual Report details how, as previously announced, during fiscal 2019:

P&G built sales, market share and profit margin momentum throughout fiscal 2019, finishing the year with the strongest organic sales growth in over a decade.

We continued our best-in-class track record of cash return to shareowners, returning $12.5 billion of cash through a combination of share repurchases and dividends, increasing the dividend for the 63 rd consecutive year, and paying a dividend for 129 consecutive years.

consecutive year, and paying a dividend for 129 consecutive years. We drove focus on our strategic choices to win with consumers, supported by a strong commitment to social and environmental Citizenship efforts built into the business.

In his letter to Company shareowners, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer David Taylor said, “ We are focused on winning with consumers. That’s job #1—winning with consumers and shoppers through superiority, fueled by productivity, and delivered by an empowered, agile and accountable organization that is driving constructive disruption across the entire value chain in our industry.”

These are the strategies and focus areas guiding P&G’s choices and investments, brought to life every day by about 97,000 P&G employees around the world:

We have a focused portfolio in 10 categories – daily-use products where performance drives brand choice.

in 10 categories – daily-use products where performance drives brand choice. We’re extending our margin of competitive superiority in product, package, brand communication, retail execution, and value.

in product, package, brand communication, retail execution, and value. We’re driving productivity improvements in cost and cash to fund these investments and improve profitability.

improvements in cost and cash to fund these investments and improve profitability. We’re leading the constructive disruption of our industry across all areas of the value chain, to win in today’s dynamic world.

of our industry across all areas of the value chain, to win in today’s dynamic world. We're operating through a more focused, agile, accountable organization operating at the speed of the market.

Taylor added in his letter to shareowners, “ Importantly, these choices are not independent strategies. They reinforce and build on each other and include a strong commitment to social and environmental Citizenship efforts built into the business. They position us well to deal with near-term challenges from macroeconomic headwinds, trade transformation and anticipated competitive response. Together, they are the foundation for stronger, balanced top- and bottom-line growth and value creation over the short, mid- and long term.”

Visit www.pg.com/annualreport2019 to explore or download P&G’s 2019 Annual Report.

