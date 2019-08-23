PVH Corp. Signs Fashion Pact, Joins Industry Peers to Create More Sustainable Future

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], one of the world’s largest apparel companies and owner of iconic brands, including CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, Speedo, and IZOD, announced today it has signed the Fashion Pact, a coalition of more than 30 global fashion and textile companies pledging to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry. There are three key areas of focus: climate, biodiversity and oceans.

“Forming one powerful and cohesive front at this scale shows how serious the fashion industry is about doing the right thing and taking tangible actions to protect the world,” said PVH Chairman & CEO Emanuel Chirico. “PVH measures our success by more than just our bottom line, and sharing information and creating standards of measurement will lead to more sustainable decisions.”

The Fashion Pact will be presented to leaders representing the top seven economies in the world at the G7 meeting on August 26 in Biarritz, France.

Cheryl Abel-Hodges, CEO of Calvin Klein, and Daniel Grieder, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, committed the brands to the collective pledge that builds on PVH’s long-standing commitment to being a good corporate citizen.

This engagement to achieve practical objective areas aligns with PVH’s Forward Fashion corporate responsibility strategy that aims to reduce the company’s negative impacts to zero, increase positive impacts to 100% and improve over one million lives throughout its value chain.

The Fashion Pact was created at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron, who charged leading global fashion companies to advance sustainability within the industry. François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kering, was tapped to align partners around the world.

As the first U.S.-based company to commit to the Fashion Pact, PVH reaffirms its purpose to power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. PVH and its brands are partners in sustainability organizations Fashion For Good, Ellen McArthur Foundation and Sustainable Apparel Coalition, among others, recognizing that partnership with our peers will begin to mitigate at scale the effects our industry has on the environment.

“Calvin Klein recognizes our responsibility and the responsibility of our industry to care for our planet and our communities; we also believe that sustainable business is smart business,” said Abel-Hodges. “We are pleased to be part of this impressive group committed to taking urgent action on these critical climate issues.”

The goal is for representation of at least 20 percent of the global fashion industry, measured by volume of products.

“At Tommy Hilfiger, we recognize that only by coming together can we achieve real systemic change and address the industry’s – and the world’s – most pressing global sustainability challenges. While the steps taken separately by various companies are encouraging, our true strength comes in numbers and in unity,” said Grieder.

The Pact’s objectives focus on actions in areas to safeguard the planet:

Stop global warming by creating and deploying an action plan for achieving the objective of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, in order to keep global warming below a 1.5°C pathway between now and 2100.

by creating and deploying an action plan for achieving the objective of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, in order to keep global warming below a 1.5°C pathway between now and 2100. Restore biodiversity by achieving objectives that use Science-Based Targets to restore natural ecosystems and protect species.

by achieving objectives that use Science-Based Targets to restore natural ecosystems and protect species. Protect the oceans by reducing the fashion industry’s negative impact on the world’s oceans through practical initiatives, such as gradually removing the usage of single-use plastics.

To learn more about Forward Fashion, visit https://responsibility.pvh.com.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has over 38,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and $9.7 billion in annual revenues. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.