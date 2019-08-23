Holy Cross Energy and Guzman Energy Announce New Wind Farm Project

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holy Cross Energy (HCE) and Guzman Energy today announced they have signed an agreement with NGC Partners to develop the 150MW Arriba Wind Farm in Lincoln County, Colo. HCE will purchase 100MW of the project’s output, producing enough energy to supply approximately 30 percent of HCE’s annual energy requirements. Guzman Energy will use the remaining 50MW to serve other communities in its customer base. Guzman has the option to commission another 50MW in increased project size, and expand its share of the project to 100MW.

“The agreement we have signed today with Guzman Energy and NGC Partners is an important step in fulfilling our Seventy70Thirty commitment to clean energy, while maintaining reliable and affordable energy supply for our members and the communities they live in,” said Steve Beuning, HCE vice president of power supply and programs. “These new and additional renewable energy resources extend our leadership of the responsible transition to a clean energy future, well in advance of our stated 2030 goals.”

HCE’s ambitious Seventy70Thirty renewable energy goals call for achieving 70 percent annual energy from clean and renewable sources, with a 70 percent reduction in CO2 emissions from 2014 levels no later than 2030. HCE and Guzman Energy entered into a partnership last December to accelerate HCE’s progress toward meeting these goals without increasing power costs for their members. In addition to other new renewable resources, the development of this wind farm will put HCE on a path to meet these goals earlier than expected.

“This new project is the culmination of a lot of hard work to implement a creative partnership and solution that will help western Colorado communities transition toward a cleaner, more affordable energy future,” said Kathleen Staks, Guzman Energy’s director of external affairs. “We are proud to help HCE meet their ambitious energy goals and are excited to add more clean energy to our portfolio to benefit all of our customers.”

The new wind farm is scheduled to begin operations by mid 2021.

About HCE

Founded in 1939, Holy Cross Energy is a not-for-profit rural electric cooperative that provides safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and services that improve the quality of life for more than 43,000 members and their communities in Western Colorado. We are committed to leading the responsible transition to a clean energy future. For more information on HCE and our future objectives, please visit https://www.holycross.com/seventy70thirty/.

About Guzman Energy

Guzman Energy is a full-service wholesale power provider focused on providing market-based solutions to address our customers’ energy challenges by delivering reliable, clean and affordable power. We work closely with communities to identify their initial and ongoing energy goals and customize solutions based on increased economic competitiveness and sustainability. Our platform is leading a transformation from the legacy energy economy to the renewable and distributed age. To learn more, visit www.GuzmanEnergy.com.