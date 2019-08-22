Stadium Blitz Launches Gamified Obstacle Course Race with Rob Gronkowski and Gronk Nation

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stadium Blitz, Rob Gronkowski, and Gronk Nation are about to change the way America races. Today they announce a new style of gamified obstacle course race that is designed to make the fun and empowering experience of obstacle course racing available to every fitness level and children as young as seven years old. Launching in October in Buffalo at New Era Field, and Tampa at Raymond James Stadium, with additional cities to be announced soon.

Stadium Blitz’s one-of-a-kind, stadium-based obstacle race design combined with innovative scoring technology, creates the perfect environment for fitness enthusiasts of every level. Compete as an individual, as a team working together, or as teams working in competition.

What makes Stadium Blitz unique is the way it allows racers to create their destiny by choosing their own adventure on the course. Stadium Blitz is one of the only obstacle course races that allows participants to determine how hard they want to be tested, without intimidation or the threat of punishment, on a gamified course that is connected with RFID timing and point tracking. Due to being held inside premier sports stadiums across the nation, participants can also now invite their own cheering section to enjoy the stadiums from the stands, while racers compete under the lights.

“Our family breathes the camaraderie of team sports, and Stadium Blitz is the perfect way for us to stay involved in fitness and inspire others to compete in a way to have fun and test every limit,” said Dan Gronkowski. “For the first time, families can spend an evening competing and cheering along with their kids and friends, and everyone gets the feeling of accomplishment.”

Stadium Blitz participants will face three levels of obstacles, each increasing in difficulty but intermixed throughout the course. A racer who completes an obstacle is rewarded with points—the harder the obstacle, the bigger the point potential. The obstacles were created to test different areas of fitness, from strength to agility.

Registration for the Stadium Blitz obstacle course races in Buffalo, New York on October 12, 2019, at New Era Field, and in Tampa Bay, Florida on October 26, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium are now open at https://www.StadiumBlitz.com.

About Stadium Blitz

Stadium Blitz is a new gamified obstacle course race series held in premier sports stadiums across the nation that puts participants in charge of how hard they want to be tested, without the threat of intimidation or punishment. In partnership with Rob Gronkowski and Gronk Nation, Stadium Blitz obstacle races are designed to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for fitness enthusiasts of every level, and children as young as seven years old. For more information and multimedia assets, visit https://www.StadiumBlitz.com.

About Gronk Nation

Gronks, the family of football. This family of five boys has pushed themselves to become elite athletes while having the time of their lives. Four of the Gronkowski brothers have played football in the NFL, while the oldest brother Gordie played professional baseball. The Gronks work hard and push themselves to be the best on and off the field. The brothers are now taking the next steps and using their talents in the business world and Hollywood, with new businesses like their Gronk Nation clothing line, Ice Shaker brand and Gronk Fitness Products. For more information, visit http://www.GronkNation.com.