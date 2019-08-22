CBTS Adds Cisco SD-WAN as a Service to Communications Practice Portfolio

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBTS, a leading technology provider that delivers communications, cloud, infrastructure, and ­consulting solutions to clients across North America, is pleased to offer Cisco SD-WAN as a Service.

CBTS is leveraging SD-WAN technology to support more than 600 customers and 4,000 networks that stretch over eight countries. SD-WAN is a core part of the CBTS Communications Practice and its mission to deliver clients futureproof business solutions that aren’t constrained by borders.

Cisco SD-WAN is a powerful solution for enterprises looking for a predictable user experience, simplicity, and security of enterprise assets while optimizing connectivity to multi-cloud or SaaS applications. The solution helps provide a seamless multi-cloud architecture, all with a hugely simplified operational experience and rich analytics.

CBTS engineers carry more than 560 Cisco certifications, and CBTS maintains all of Cisco’s premier partner designations:

Cisco Gold Partner

Master Collaboration

Master Data Center and Hybrid Cloud

Cloud and Managed Services Master

Master Security Partner

CBTS is also the first Cisco Cloud and Managed Services Provider Master partner to hold designations for five strategic Cisco Powered services. The designations follow a rigorous third-party audit to ensure that CBTS meets defined, enterprise-class standards when designing, delivering, implementing, and supporting the following strategic Cisco Powered services to clients:

Cloud Managed SD-WAN

Webex Service Provider

Cloud Calling

Cloud Managed Access

Cloud Managed Security

“CBTS values its strong partnership with Cisco, and we are proud to add Cisco SD-WAN as Service to our suite of communications solutions and products,” said Joe Putnick, Vice President and Principal of the CBTS Communications Practice. “This is another powerful solution that will help our clients support customers, empower employees, and drive business outcomes in a cost-efficient manner.”

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.