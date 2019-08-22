AG&P signs MoU with Chart Industries to expand the use of natural gas in emerging markets.

AG&P and Chart Industries are expanding the natural gas value chain in emerging markets with a focus on designing and building small-scale LNG infrastructure for the transport sector, among others. (Photo: Business Wire)

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlantic Gulf & Pacific Company (AG&P), a global industrial infrastructure company that builds, owns, and operates infrastructure assets for the oil and gas, utilities and mining sectors, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chart Industries, Inc. (Chart), a leading manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas sectors worldwide. Under the MoU, both companies will develop small-scale LNG infrastructure to serve the growing number of countries seeking to import and distribute natural gas.

AG&P and Chart will serve the emerging markets’ increasing demand for LNG as a cleaner and cheaper alternative energy source for power generation, shipping fuel, ground transport and industrial use. Both companies will focus on developing LNG infrastructure for the global transport sector, including automotive, marine, bunkering, railways, and other related industries. Beyond transport, the companies will continue to develop flexible, cost-optimized LNG applications and logistics solutions to provide easier and more affordable access to gas for new and under-served customers.

“We are privileged to work with Chart, one of the world’s leading single-source LNG equipment and solutions providers. This milestone agreement will enable us to work together to develop highly efficient, cost-competitive LNG infrastructure for the delivery of natural gas to customers that are currently unable to access this clean source of energy. The alliance will also support AG&P’s City Gas Distribution business in India where AG&P has won long-term, exclusive concessions in 28 districts across four states in South India and Rajasthan to connect millions of people to compressed natural gas (CNG) through piped natural gas (PNG) directly into homes, vehicles, industries and businesses,” said Rachelle Goebel, Senior Vice President at AG&P.

The MoU covers the design and development of:

LNG storage solutions

LNG regasification applications

Modular liquefaction and regasification

LNG bunkering for marine vessels

LNG and CNG vehicle fueling stations

LNG fueled vehicle tanks

LNG micro bulk systems and other alternative LNG mobile transportation, such as railcars and ISO containers.

AG&P is disrupting the LNG value chain with innovative and competitive solutions that are delivered rapidly anywhere in the world. Across five lines of business, AG&P brings engineering and execution, integrated management systems and global best practices in safety and quality.

Chart designs and manufactures highly engineered cryogenic equipment that is used across the gas supply chain. Chart has operations in multiple areas of the United States and international engineering and manufacturing in China, the Czech Republic, Italy, Germany, France, India and Australia.

For more information about AG&P, visit www.agp.ph

For more information about Chart Industries, visit www.chartindustries.com