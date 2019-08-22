Nexa3D Partners with Brulé to Enter the Japanese 3D Printing Market

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast stereolithography production 3D printers, announced today that it is partnering with Brulé, a leading Asian supplier of 3D printers and additive manufacturing solutions to enter the lucrative 3D printing market in Japan. This partnership continues the company’s strategy to service its global customers through a premier global reseller network as it scales its commercial activities to fulfill increased demand for the company’s flagship NXE400 printer.

This rapid network expansion is part of the company’s ambitious plan to deliver a significant upgrade for the tens of thousands of older legacy stereolithography printer users by democratizing access to its ultrafast industrial printers with best-in breed performance materials at attractive cost of ownership. The NXE 400, comparatively speaking, takes current 3D printing speeds from dialup internet to broadband, printing up to 16 liters of part volume at speeds of up to 1Z centimeter per minute. It features full factory automation compatibility, as well as, optional washing and curing units that together reduce the time to produce functional prototypes and production parts from hours to just minutes.

To learn more about the NXE400, see the media kit and to see it in action watch this video.

Brulé, among the first 3D printer suppliers in Japan, provides additive manufacturing solutions to companies, universities, and institutions. Customers include JAXA (the Japanese Space Agency), Tokyo University, chemical and cosmetics company Kao, and toy figure brand Kaiyodo.

“Nexa3D printers offer speed, precision and automation which provide our customers with clear advantages no matter their goals,” said Douglas Krone, CEO of Brulé. “Nexa3D printers are a key part of our extensive line of leading brands. Nexa3D provides customers with high-quality, next-generation speed for their additive manufacturing and 3D printing needs.”

“Japan is one of the most experienced and discerning 3D printing markets with a significant installed base of aging stereolithography systems that are primed for an upgrade,” said Avi Reichental, Executive Chairman & CEO of Nexa3D. “Entering the Japanese market armed with Brulé’s extensive 3D printer experience, comprehensive local presence and outstanding reputation, will likely serve as a force multiplier in converting current 3D printing speeds from dialup internet to broadband-like productivity for the benefit of our Japanese customers.”

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D makes ultrafast industrial-grade stereolithography 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's printers are powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix capable of reaching top speeds of 1Z centimeter per minute, drastically reducing 3D printing cycles of precision functional parts from hours to minutes. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com.

About Brulé

Founded in 2006, Brulé supplies 3D printers and additive manufacturing solutions to a wide range of sectors including business, academics and institutions. Offering the top 3D printing brands in the world, Brulé provides expert advice to ensure customers work with solutions that will best meet their 3D printing and additive manufacturing needs. For more information, visit www.brule.co.jp.