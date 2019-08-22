Razer and Tencent Cloud Join Hands to Define Standards for Cloud Gaming

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Razer™ (“Razer” or the “Company”, Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, and Tencent Cloud, Tencent's cloud services brand, today announce that they will join forces to define the standards for cloud gaming. The partnership will further position the two companies as leaders in the gaming industrial revolution, with cloud gaming increasingly becoming a crucial part, as potential users are expected to reach 124.7 million by 20221. This cooperation follows the mobile gaming and esports collaborations between the two companies, including Razer’s recent appointment as a founding member of Tencent Global eSports Arena-Tech Alliance.

AREAS OF COLLABORATION

The partnership will focus on the following areas:

Hardware

Razer and Tencent Cloud will work closely to launch gaming hardware compatible with Tencent Cloud gaming solutions by the end of the year. The two companies will also extend more gaming content to Razer’s other high-performance peripherals and accessories to excite and satisfy the gaming community. Software

The collaboration will see the two companies working together to integrate Tencent’s cloud gaming titles with Razer’s software products and technologies in order to better enhance gamers’ user experience and interactions. These will include RAZER CHROMA™ RGB lighting. Others

Razer will support Tencent Cloud with its overseas expansion, connecting Tencent’s vast and famed gaming content with Razer’s expansive global network of users. In addition, as founding members of Tencent Global eSports Arena-Tech Alliance, Razer and Tencent Cloud will leverage their advantages to further enrich the esports ecosystem.

Min-Liang Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Razer, said: “The collaboration between Razer and Tencent dates back to the days of Crossfire in 2008, and we are delighted that this relationship has gone from strength to strength with a shared commitment to bringing the best experience to the gamer community. Thanks to a continuous strengthening of our cooperation, we can offer an unrivaled cloud-based gaming experience to our increasingly sophisticated gaming community, supported by our integrated ecosystem of hardware, software and services.”

Yang Yu, Head of Tencent Cloud Gaming Solution, said: “Tencent Cloud launched the industry’s first full-stack cloud gaming solution that integrates Tencent’s leading audio and video transmission technology Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC). Razer’s industry-leading products and technologies provide a good supplement to end-user devices. We are delighted to work together with Razer to offer our users an exceptional cloud gaming experience.”

1 Source: Newzoo